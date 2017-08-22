August 22, 2017: More Charities Cancel Fund-Raisers at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Lufthansa Offers In-Flight Networking for Event Attendees, N.F.L. and Electronic Arts Launch Video Game Tournament



1. MORE CHARITIES CANCEL FUND-RAISERS AT TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO: Over the weekend, the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach and the Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society canceled their galas at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago private club in Florida. Other nonprofit groups like the American Cancer Society, the Cleveland Clinic, and the American Friends of Magen David Adom have also recently nixed their events at the venue. The New York Times: “‘Given the current environment surrounding Mar-a-Lago, we have made the decision to move our annual dinner dance,’ the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach said in a post on Saturday on its Facebook page. On Sunday, the Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society followed suit, saying in a statement that its 2018 black tie Tropical Safari Gala will not be at Mar-a-Lago, because ‘it is important that we not allow distractions to deter us from our mission and culture.’” http://nyti.ms/2wy24Hv



2. LUFTHANSA OFFERS IN-FLIGHT NETWORKING FOR EVENT ATTENDEES: German airline Lufthansa will begin offering flights that are aimed at passengers who are attending conferences. The airline will help facilitate networking among the business travelers before, during, and after the flight with special programming and in-flight Wi-Fi. Lufthansa most recently partnered with German digital marketing conference Dmexco, collaborating on a pre-conference flight from New York to Cologne, Germany, for the two-day event, which takes place on September 13 and 14. Adweek: ”[Senior director of digital innovations at Lufthansa Airlines] Dr. Torsten Wingenter: It means we have to rethink air travel beyond optimizing food, beverages and watching movies. These partnerships help us to find out [what] air travel could look like in the future for certain interest groups: It’s not about getting from A to B but how can this experience around the flight maximize its value for all passengers?” http://bit.ly/2wypwo9



3. N.F.L. AND ELECTRONIC ARTS LAUNCH VIDEO GAME TOURNAMENT: On Monday, the N.F.L. and Electronic Arts annouced the launch of an online tournament for “Madden NFL 18” players that will include all 32 football teams. The N.F.L. will be the first professional sports league in the U.S. to commit all of its teams to a competitive gaming program. The top 32 players, one from each team, will compete in the Madden N.F.L. Club Championship Live Finals, a tournament at the Pro Bowl Experience. Fox Business: “NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calls competitive gaming and esports 'one of the most exciting ways to engage a larger, younger and digitally savvy NFL audience.' EA CEO Andrew Wilson says his company and the NFL are taking their partnership 'to an unprecedented level.'” http://fxn.ws/2wiGUNY



BOSTON: Lion’s Tail will host an after-work Shucking Party featuring endless oysters, two complimentary cocktails, passed apps, and live music on the patio on August 25. Tickets cost $70 per person.



110 Grill Haverhill will open on August 29 in Haverhill, Massachusetts.



INCLINE VILLAGE, NEVADA: The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino has named Michael Murphy as the property’s new general manager.



LAS VEGAS: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has unveiled a redesign to its 3,027 guest rooms. The renovated rooms feature modern artwork and user-friendly technology such as a virtual concierge. The room remodel is the latest in a resort-wide capital investment projection, which is expected to be finished in 2018.



The Executive Assistants Organization will host its inaugural EAO Summit November 10-11 at the Zappos headquarters in downtown Las Vegas.



Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant Spago will open another location at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in spring 2018.



LOS ANGELES: Leading up to Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, the network with host a series of free concerts at the Avalon in Hollywood. Featuring artists such as DNCE, Noah Cyrus, Cheat Codes, and Echosmith, the concerts will be held August 24-26.



Natalie Portman and Michael Bloomberg will be honored at the 27th Annual Environment Media Association awards benefit on September 23 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Other honorees include Russell Simmons, John Paul Mitchell Systems co-founder John Paul DeJoria, and Montage International C.E.O. Alan Fuerstman. Jaden Smith will host the event.



Vic Gerami has been named director of programs and communications for the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, where he'll be responsible for all marketing, communications, programs, and events. Gerami joined the chamber a year ago as manager of events.



Nominations for the 7th annual Streamy Awards will be announced on Twitter today. The awards—which are produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, and celebrate the best in online video—will take place at the Beverly Hilton on September 26.



The 2nd Annual Oxnard Jazz Festival will take place September 9 at the Oxnard Beach Park in Oxnard, California, approximately 60 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: National YoungArts Foundation’s Backyard Ball will take place January 13.



Beginning August 30, Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill is offering a monthly interactive mozzarella cheese-making class. Instructed by executive chef Claudio Sandri, participants will learn to make mozzarella balls, which guests can consume after the class. Attendees will be welcomed with a glass of Prosecco and will receive a glass of red or wine wine during the lesson.



NEW YORK: The Event Planner Expo will take place October 4 at the Metropolitan Pavilion.



Prostate Cancer Foundation's Gala in the Hamptons will take place on August 26 at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York.



The Harvest in the Square festival will return September 14 and take place at the North Plaza of Union Square Park.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show will close its 2017 season with a free, outdoor production of silent comedy the Freshman on August 26.



