August 23, 2017: Toronto International Film Fest Announces Talk With Angelina Jolie, United Way Cancels Event at Trump's N.J. Golf Course, How a Burning Man Idea Turned Into Disaster Relief Aid



1. TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FEST ANNOUNCES TALKS WITH ANGELINA JOLIE, JAVIER BARDEM: TIFF organizers announced that Javier Bardem, Gael García Bernal, Angelina Jolie, and Helen Mirren will headline a series of public talks about their careers as part of this year’s programming. In addition, its 2017 Discovery program lineup was unveiled; it includes films by up-and-coming filmmakers that cover a range of social issues. Variety: “‘If you don’t support the future of filmmaking, you fall behind. So we’re always looking for new talent,’ said Cameron Bailey, the festival’s artistic director, in a statement. ‘The fact that the Discovery program continues to grow is deeply encouraging, and speaks to the fact that there are a lot of people that want to make films when it is often increasingly more difficult to do so.’” http://bit.ly/2wkNUd5



2. UNITED WAY CANCELS EVENT AT TRUMP'S N.J. GOLF COURSE: On Monday, the United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties announced the cancellation of its upcoming event at the Trump National Golf Course in Colts Neck, New Jersey, citing “recent events” related to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Several nonprofits have also cancelled their events at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. CBS News: “In a Facebook post, the group expressed some of its rationale behind the decision. It cited ‘recent events’ linked to the clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters two weeks ago. ‘United Ways in every community denounce racism, bigotry and prejudice in all forms,’ the post says. ‘We strongly reject the divisive worldview of groups like the white nationalists and neo-Nazis that incited the violence in Charlottesville, VA. Based on recent events,’ the post adds, ‘we have decided to relocate our upcoming event from Trump National Golf Club to a new venue which will be announced shortly,’ the post read. ‘We thank all of our supporters who stand with us to embrace ideas that unify us and make us stronger. To live better, we must Live United.’” http://cbsn.ws/2vUGuwf



3. HOW A BURNING MAN IDEA TURNED INTO DISASTER RELIEF AID: In his search for better lodging options for the desert conditions at Burning Man, Christian Weber decided to design his own: the Shiftpod, a sturdy, insulated, easy-to-construct camping shelter that weighs 64 pounds and is big enough to fit a queen-size bed. His idea turned into a multimillion-dollar company called Advanced Shelter Systems Inc. (ASSI), whose market extends far beyond the U.S. festival circuit, and now includes displaced residents. Fast Company: “‘There’s 53.4 million forcibly displaced in the world right now because of wars and politics,’ Weber says. ‘A lot of them are living in shanty shacks with blue tarps, so we’re trying to create a low-cost, easy-to-ship, easy-to-set-up unit that people can live in for up to five years.’ You can find ASSI shelters all around the world. They’re in Haiti, Japan, and Nepal. In Greece, they’ve been used to warm up refugees as soon as they emerge from the ocean. Weber says ASSI worked with a software company to donate 200 Shiftpods to the city of Honolulu for disaster response and to help house the homeless in the Nation of Hawaii. And last year, when a hurricane was bearing down on Florida, Weber got a call asking for a thousand units. ‘We had a few hundred,’ he says. ‘We put them on a trailer and were ready to go.’” http://bit.ly/2wvZ3Iy



ATLANTA: Brian Hefner has been appointed executive vice president of ON Services, a GES event production firm with offices throughout the United States.



LAS VEGAS: MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and Zero Latency will introduce Las Vegas’s first multi-player, free-roam virtual-reality experience inside Level Up gaming lounge on September 8.



LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival opens tomorrow and continues through August 27.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Langford Hotel is hosting its next installation of the monthly breakfast series, Disrupt Miami, on August 25 at 9:00 a.m. This month's discussion will focus on technology, and how today's technological advancements are improving the lifestyle and well-being of Miami's residents.



NEW YORK: Urbanspace’s Mad. Sq. Eats returns on September 2 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through September 29. Urbanspace Garment District will be open from September 18 to October 27 and Broadway Bites, from October 4 to November 10.



The 2017 PaleyFest Fall TV Preview Festival will take place September 6-16. B.E.T. will host a premiere screening and panel with Comedy Get Down featuring Cedric the Entertainer and George Lopez during the network’s preview event on September 15.



The David Lynch Foundation partnered with fund-raising platform Omaze to offer an exclusive V.I.P. experience at Paul McCartney’s September 21 show at the Barclays Center. It includes the opportunity to sing the hit Beatles song “Get Back” with McCartney on stage during soundcheck before the show.



The Travis Manion Foundation will host the New York City 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race at 9 a.m. on September 10 at 20 Randall’s Island.



