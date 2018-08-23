August 23, 2018: Glamour Expands Women of the Year Awards, How Networks Will Handle National Anthem During N.F.L. Broadcasts, YouTube Music Partners With American Music Awards



1. GLAMOUR EXPANDS WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS: Glamour magazine is expanding its annual Women of the Year Awards and summit into a three-day event for its 28th anniversary in November. The expansion will include interactive experiences open to the public, as Condé Nast tries to find new revenue. Business of Fashion: “As publisher Condé Nast moves forward with its efforts to cut losses by tapping new sources of revenue, ‘consumer experiences,’ or events for which audiences buy tickets, are a key priority. That means developing new programs, such as the Teen Vogue Summit which launched in 2017, and expanding longstanding ones, such as Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards, an evening that celebrates the celebrities, entrepreneurs, and unsung heroes who have shaped the preceding year and furthered women’s causes. For the last two years, the awards were complemented by a daylong summit of panels and speeches before the evening’s main event. Editor-in-chief Samantha Barry says she made a ‘concerted effort to bring our audience into’ her first iteration of the annual event by spreading the programming across three days from November 10 to November 12. Ticket prices start at $160 per day or $360 for the entire weekend. Last year, the summit was held on a Monday before the evening’s awards and cost $499 per person. The weekend will kick off with a day of ‘experiences’ on Saturday, November 10, designed to encourage consumers to bring friends and meet each other. Ticket holders will be able to sign up for three programs taking place around the city, in addition to a lunch option. Events include a ‘shopping field trip’ with costume designer Patricia Field, best known for her work on Sex and the City, or a class on cryptocurrency with Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at CoinShares, among nearly 30 other options.” https://bit.ly/2Bzxmlx



2. HOW NETWORKS WILL HANDLE NATIONAL ANTHEM DURING N.F.L. BROADCASTS: On Tuesday, ESPN announced it would not air the national anthem live during N.F.L. broadcasts this season—leading President Trump to criticize the network on Twitter. Other networks such as CBS, NBC, and Fox are also making decisions about whether or not to air the anthem during games. USA Today: “A CBS Sports spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports this week that it also does not plan to televise the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner as part of its weekly N.F.L. broadcasts, which is the same approach it has taken in recent years. A person familiar with Fox Sports' approach said the network plans to show the anthem only during what it considers to be special broadcasts—including on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving and during the playoffs. The person requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. An NBC Sports spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports that the plans for its 19 N.F.L. broadcasts are still undetermined. … The national anthem has generally not been shown live during N.F.L. broadcasts on a weekly basis in recent years, even as some players have kneeled, raised their fists, or otherwise protested while it is being played. Players have described the demonstrations as a means of protesting police brutality and racial inequality, while critics—including Trump—have claimed that they are unpatriotic. Multiple networks described their plans for 2018 as standard operating procedure, or a continuation of how they've approached the issue in the past.” https://usat.ly/2PvQKTa



3. YOUTUBE MUSIC PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS: YouTube Music has entered a two-year deal to be the first presenting sponsor of the American Music Awards. Variety: “Under the deal between Google and Dick Clark Prods.’ A.M.A.s, YouTube Music will be promoted as a go-to music platform for streaming music, videos, live performances and other content. In the U.S., ABC will broadcast the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, October 9, starting at 8 p.m. ET live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Details on what the partnership will entail are slim at this point. A rep for DCP said the company will work with YouTube on 'creative content to support the show' with more details to follow. Content will be distributed on the A.M.A.s’ official YouTube channel at youtube.com/TheAMAs. ... For its part, DCP sees the deal as helping get the A.M.A.s in front of YouTube’s massive 1 billion-plus monthly user base. 'YouTube brings global reach, awareness, and engagement to the American Music Awards unlike ever before,' said Mike Mahan, C.E.O. of Dick Clark Prods. 'We look forward to enhancing the A.M.A.s in a unique, innovative, and immersive way.' Unlike with jury-voted awards, the A.M.A.s nominees are selected based on fan interactions including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity, and touring. The measurements are tracked by Billboard and data partners including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. For the 2018 awards, the data was compiled between September 15, 2017, and August 9, 2018." https://bit.ly/2BwFeE4



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: The 41st annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place October 7.



LAS VEGAS: Hong Kong restaurant Mott 31 will open its first U.S. location at the Palazzo and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas this winter. The restaurant will feature a menu helmed by chef Man-Sing Lee and seat 242 guests.



Las Vegas-based public relations, digital marketing, and branding company Vox Solid Communications has rebranded as the Vox Agency.



LOS ANGELES: The 12th annual Los Angeles Chocolate Salon will take place September 30 at the Pasadena Convention Center. The event will feature artisan and gourmet chocolate vendors, along with live demos, author and chef talks, and wine tasting



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The fourth annual TheCurvyCon, a three-day convention celebrating the plus size community, will take place September 6-8. Gabourey Sidibe will keynote the event, which is sponsored by Dia&Co.



The second annual Tribeca TV Festival will take place September 20-23 at Spring Studios. Programming highlights include the 20th season premiere of Law & Order: SVU; the premiere of the first episode of the 12th season of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; and Tribeca Talks events with Bryan Cranston and Rosario Dawson.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: BlogTO: “The lockout at the CNE shows no sign of finishing, and event organizers are starting to react accordingly. JFL42, the comedy festival by Just For Laughs, has been moved from the Coca-Cola Centre and Queen Elizabeth Theatre on the Exhibition Grounds to the Scotiabank Arena and Winter Garden Theatre, respectively.” https://bit.ly/2PtmiJn



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



