August 24, 2017: Samsung Unveils the Galaxy Note 8, Facebook to Stream College Football Games, LCD Soundsystem Releases VR Dance Party Experience



1. SAMSUNG UNVEILS THE GALAXY NOTE 8: On Wednesday, Samsung revealed the Galaxy Note 8 at its Unpacked event in New York, nearly one year after the massive recall of its exploding Note 7 phones. The new device will cost $929.99 and will hit stores on September 15. The biggest update is an improved camera and new photo-editing tools. CNN: “Although the Note 8 has some of its own unique features—especially when it comes to the camera and the stylus—this is not a revolutionary iteration. It's clear the company wants to get this latest version right; rather than throw new features against the wall to see what sticks. It's also working hard to regain consumer trust.” http://cnnmon.ie/2vYxVjT



2. FACEBOOK TO STREAM COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES: Facebook has partnered with sports start-up Stadium to stream 15 college football games this season. The games, which start on September 2, will be exclusive to the social media platform and will be custom-produced, allowing for a curated live chat, dedicated social development team, and real-time social elements. USA Today: “Facebook hasn't been as aggressive as its competitors in securing major sports streaming deals and Wednesday's announcement—while big for the mid-major conferences involved—certainly doesn't change that. Twitter has deals with the NBA, NFL and MLB for streaming programming and had the NFL Thursday Night Football package before Amazon secured those rights earlier this year.” https://usat.ly/2vfYgHs



3. LCD SOUNDSYSTEM RELEASES VR DANCE PARTY EXPERIENCE: With help from Google, LCD Soundsystem released its first virtual-reality experience called “Dance Tonite” this week. During the experience, users can view different rooms where fans are dancing or colorful shapes that correspond with dance moves. It’s set to the band's newest album, American Dream. Mashable: “A ‘making of’ video features the band's lead singer, James Murphy, who says he doesn't quite get VR—but he was happy he got involved with the project, which he compared to having a great time at the beach. ‘I don’t want to go to the beach,’ he said. ’Then you go to the beach, you swim around, you hang out, you have a day off, and it feels kind of great.’” http://on.mash.to/2wyPmJm



* LOCAL NEWS *



LAS VEGAS: Global Gaming Expo (G2E), presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions, will take place October 2-5.



LOS ANGELES: The Wedding Salon, a luxury wedding event for planners, couples, and press, will be held on October 19 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.



The Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel has reopened after a renovation by CRA Design. The hotel now offers new and renovated meeting spaces, as well as a redesigned lobby and the new Studio 12 restaurant.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The American Cancer Society’s 2018 Celebration Gala for South Florida will be held at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa on May 5, 2018.



NEW YORK: Tom Colicchio and Crafted Hospitality announced that Fowler & Wells, the restaurant and bar at the Beekman, a Thompson Hotel, in Lower Manhattan, is now named Temple Court. Temple Court is the original name of the Beekman’s historic building.



The Orphaned Starfish Foundation’s 13th annual gala is on October 20 at Cipriani Wall Street.



Equality Now’s annual Make Equality Reality Gala will be held on October 30 at Gotham Hall.



The Clara Lionel Foundation founder Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty launched “The Dollar Campaign,” a fund-raising effort for global education. Every dollar donated to the cause will be a chance for one fan to win a trip to attend the Diamond Ball on September 14 at Cipriani Wall Street.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN DIEGO: Robin Naluai has been named director of catering for L’Auberge Del Mar, a seaside resort located just north of San Diego. The 121-room property has more than 16,500 square feet of event space.



TAMPA: Dawn Lazo has been named vice president of food and beverage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Soon-to-debut winery and event venue City Winery will host this year’s Vinofest Wine & Music Festival in the Ivy City neighborhood on September 9. The fourth annual iteration of the event will feature performances by Electro funk duo Chromeo and soul singer Allen Stone, along with local musicians and other entertainers. Exclusive access to 20 area vineyards, four distilleries, and food from eight area restaurants will be available to the expected 5,000 attendees.



VetsAid, the first annual concert to support veterans and their families sponsored by Joe Walsh, announced the following organizations as charitable partners for this year’s September 20 concert: Operation Mend, Hire Heroes USA, Warrior Canine Connection, TAPS, Semper Fi Fund, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Stop Soldier Suicide, and Swords to Plowshares. The concert will be held at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.



