August 24, 2018: Aretha Franklin Funeral Will Be a Star-Studded Event With 19 Performers, Rihanna Will Close Out New York Fashion Week, Asia Argento Withdraws as Music Festival Curator Following Sexual Assault Accusations



1. ARETHA FRANKLIN FUNERAL WILL BE A STAR-STUDDED EVENT WITH 19 PERFORMERS: The funeral of Aretha Franklin will be a star-studded musical event with 19 musicians slated to perform, including Stevie Wonder, Chaka Kahn, Jennifer Hudson, and Faith Hill. The funeral will take place August 31 in Detroit. Detroit Free Press: “Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, the Clark Sisters, and Jennifer Holliday are also on tap to perform, Franklin's family announced Thursday. The full list of 19 performers is below. Franklin's funeral will be at 10 a.m. August 31 at Greater Grace Temple on Detroit's west side. It is expected to draw a host of dignitaries and celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum. Many of the singers enlisted for the funeral were longtime friends and collaborators with Franklin, who died August 16 in Detroit. Jennifer Hudson, for instance, is the singer-actress handpicked by Franklin for her upcoming biopic. Faith Hill recorded a duet with Franklin for 2011's 'A Woman Falling Out of Love' (though the track did not make the record), while she and husband Tim McGraw have been opening their recent concerts with a cover of 'I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me).' ... At this point, the funeral is private, but some public seating ultimately may be made available. Note: While there could be some crossover, the performers named for the funeral service are distinct from the lineup that will play the just-announced Chene Park tribute show on August 30. That list of performers includes Gladys Knight, the Four Tops, Johnny Gill, and many others." https://on.freep.com/2BIeMrq



2. RIHANNA WILL CLOSE OUT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK: Rihanna is slated to close out the upcoming edition of New York Fashion Week with a Savage x Fenty show on September 12. Vogue: “In what a press release describes as an ‘immersive experience,’ the Savage x Fenty event will showcase Rihanna’s new collection in a see-now-buy-now format, with the fall range immediately available to shop at SavageX.com. Pop-ups in New York, at the Mall of America, and in two as-yet-unannounced locations will follow. While few details are available about the nature of the event or the collection, you can bet that many of Rihanna’s favorite muses will be there, promoting body positivity, female sexuality, and killer style. With a 7:30 p.m. time slot, Rihanna’s inaugural lingerie presentation will become the unofficial closer of NYFW, following the 6:00 p.m. Marc Jacobs show. The exact location has not been revealed, but Rihanna is set on bringing the fashion crowd out of Manhattan. To Brooklyn! That’s one way to top pink sand dunes and backflipping BMX riders.” https://bit.ly/2wkDAQ5



3. ASIA ARGENTO WITHDRAWS AS MUSIC FESTIVAL CURATOR FOLLOWING SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATIONS: Italian actress Asia Argento, a major face of the #MeToo movement, has withdrawn from curating a Dutch music festival after an actor accused her of sexual assault when he was a teenager. Page Six: “Organizers of the Le Guess Who? festival said in a statement Wednesday that ‘due to the volatile nature of the accusations surrounding Ms. Argento, she has chosen to withdraw from her curatorship of this year’s edition, while these issues remain open.’ Argento, a prominent #MeToo activist, was one of the curators of the festival which takes place in the city of Utrecht in November. Actor Jimmy Bennett claimed Argento, then 37, sexually assaulted him when he was 17 in 2013. Argento denied ever having a sexual relationship with Bennett, whom she agreed to pay $380,000 in a settlement.” https://pge.sx/2LgGlaN



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: The 11th edition of Chicago Gourmet, presented by Bon Appétit, will take place September 26-30. The food industry event features more than 250 Chicago restaurants and chefs.



LAS VEGAS: This year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) will take place October 8-11 at the Sands Expo Convention Center.



LOS ANGELES: The fourth annual Politicon will take place October 20-21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.



NEW YORK: The New York International Salsa Congress will take place August 30-September 3 at the New York Marriott Marquis.



The 56th annual New York Film Festival has announced that the U.S. premiere of Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk will take place October 2 at the Apollo Theater. The festival, which is presented by the Film Society of Lincoln Center, runs September 28-October 14.



TORONTO: The seventh annual Toronto Oktoberfest will take place September 27-29 at Ontario Place.



