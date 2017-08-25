August 25, 2017: MTV Invited Transgender Military Members to V.M.A.s, Disney Creates AR Treasure Hunt for "Star Wars" Fans, U.F.C. Teams Up With Tech Company to Collect Event Data



1. MTV INVITED TRANSGENDER MILITARY MEMBERS TO V.M.A.S: In response to President Donald Trump's recent call to reinstate a ban on transgender persons serving in the U.S. military, MTV hopes to bring active duty transgender military service members to Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards. The military is currently reviewing the request. CNN: ”'MTV has invited transgender members of the US armed forces to the 2017 Video Music Awards and we would be honored if they could attend,' said Christopher McCarthy, president of MTV. 'Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stands for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere.'” http://cnn.it/2w8TxZd



2. DISNEY CREATES AR TREASURE HUNT FOR “STAR WARS” FANS: To promote the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Disney is creating a “treasure hunt” for fans. Starting on September 1, more than 20,000 stores that sell Disney merchandise will feature displays that fans can scan with their smartphones to reveal Star Wars characters such as Rey or Chewbacca using augmented-reality technology. Shoppers will need to download the Star Wars app to participate. It allows users to take photos of the characters, record videos, and share the experience on social media. The New York Times: “‘We are excited that augmented reality will allow fans to experience the universe in a whole new way,’ Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, said in a statement. Lucasfilm is the Disney-owned studio that handles all 'Star Wars' matters. The effort illustrates what it now takes to generate excitement at traditional retail outlets, many of which have been struggling as online shopping continues to soar.” http://nyti.ms/2valvH2



3. U.F.C. TEAMS UP WITH TECH COMPANY TO COLLECT EVENT DATA: U.F.C., the mixed martial arts competition that’s owned and operated by WME-IMG, has partnered with Heed. It’s an event platform-based joint venture between WME-IMG and analytics company AGT International that deploys sensors throughout a sporting event to collect and analyze data, which then generates content for attendees on site as well as fans at home. The company also has deals with the Professional Bull Riders and Euroleague basketball. ABC News: “Heed says its technology can track fan or fighter emotions ranging from sadness and surprise to disgust and fear. The UFC said those tools, along with the fight tracking, could help the company stay more informed on a fighter's health. ‘We believe there's a tremendous opportunity for us as UFC and for the fighters to benefit from a health and safety perspective,’ [UFC CFO Andrew ] Schleimer said. ‘Just by virtue of the types of things that we're capturing, we're going to be very much focused on how we can leverage that to enhance our brand, our promotion and our athletes, which we're always looking to do, anything related to health and safety.’” http://abcn.ws/2wrDZSU



CHICAGO: The Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago has finished a renovation of its 339 guest rooms and suites. The design team of Hirsch Bedner Associates were inspired by iconic Chicago landmarks, and added new color schemes, custom carpeting, reframed artwork, and fabric finishes.



Savor Chicago has promoted Kevin Jezewski to director of food and beverage at McCormick Place.



LAS VEGAS: The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino will unveil its completed expansion project on September 1. The renovation nearly doubles the casino in size, adds an entryway on the Fremont Street Experience, and extends its outdoor bar, OneBar at One Fremont Street.



LOS ANGELES: Tickets go on sale today for the second annual ComplexCon, a music, retail, art, and culture experience being held in Long Beach November 4-5. Performers will include Gucci Mane, M.I.A., and Young Thug, and there will be over 150 pop-up shops from brands such as Puma, Human Made, and Nike.



Dick Clark Productions has announced that the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards, being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 5, will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund. The M.P.T.F. supports the entertainment community in living and aging well and in helping each other in times of need.



The Farrah Fawcett Foundation will host a “Tex-Mex Fiesta"-theme benefit for Stand Up To Cancer and its council of founders and advisors. The event will take place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 9.



MINNEAPOLIS: The Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown has named Samantha Larson as the hotel’s new guest experience manager.



NEW YORK: Taste Williamsburg Greenpoint will take place September 17 from 1-5 p.m. at East River State Park.



NORWALK, CONN.: Experiential firm Inspira Marketing Group has named Carter Thorson vice president of client leadership, where he'll be responsible for all strategic planning, consulting, and business development for the agency's existing client base.



SAN CLEMENTE, CALIF.: The Surfing Heritage & Culture Center's first annual Golf Surfari fund-raising tournament will be on September 18 at the San Juan Hills Golf Club.



SAN FRANCISCO: After popular stints in New York and Los Angeles, the Museum of Ice Cream will be opening in San Francisco on September 17. The exhibit will be reimagined for the new city, with a magical candy garden, psychedelic rainbow unicorns, a “cherry on top” sky, and more. Tickets go on sale today.



