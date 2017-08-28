August 28, 2017: Houston Opens Convention Center for Hurricane Harvey Victims, V.M.A.s Get Serious With Politically Charged Show, The Weeknd Cancels Grey Goose Concert at the Last Minute



1. HOUSTON OPENS CONVENTION CENTER FOR HURRICANE HARVEY VICTIMS: In the wake of record flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has opened the downtown convention center for those affected. Turner also defended his decision of not evacuating the city. Bloomberg: "'You can’t put 2.3 million people on the road,' Turner said during a media briefing on Sunday. The mayor of the fourth-largest U.S. city said the George R. Brown Convention Center will be available to shelter those forced out of their homes by rising water. All public transit was shut down and the city’s school system announced on Twitter that classrooms will be closed for the entire week. Houston was paralyzed by Sunday morning after as much as 19 inches (48 centimeters) of rain triggered widespread flooding that impacted every major roadway and numerous residential areas. Motorists have been stranded on freeways for hours because off-ramps were inundated, while neighborhoods normally immune to storm-induced flooding were under several feet of water. Turner said a total evacuation of Houston before Harvey made landfall more than 100 miles south of the city on Friday night would have been impossible and probably would have resulted in disaster." https://bloom.bg/2vAicEd



2. V.M.A.S GET SERIOUS WITH POLITICALLY CHARGED SHOW: The MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday delivered its usual spectacle: Artists performed popular singles and the telecast proved it's still geared toward a younger crowd. But the night also took a serious tone, as numerous moments focused on America's current political climate. Billboard: “The tense political atmosphere was broached a number of times on Sunday night, although President Donald Trump was never denounced by name. Host Katy Perry made a few mentions of her support of Hillary Clinton during the telecast, joking that the fan-voted Best New Artist winner would actually win based on the popular vote. Cardi B expressed support for Colin Kaepernick while introducing a performance, and Paris Jackson spoke out against Nazism and the events of Charlottesville near the top of the show. Later, a pastor and descendant of Confederate general Robert E. Lee urged his onlookers to 'answer God’s call to confront racism and white supremacy head-on,' and introduced Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer who died during the Charlottesville protests. Ms. Bro announced the Heather Heyer Foundation as a new way to fight hatred, and also that all six nominees in the Best Fight Against The System categories would be honored that night." http://bit.ly/2gjo02Q



3. THE WEEKND CANCELS GREY GOOSE CONCERT AT THE LAST MINUTE: The Weeknd was supposed to be the star of Grey Goose's 20th anniversary party in Los Angeles on Friday, but the R&B and pop singer abruptly canceled his performance minutes before it was scheduled to begin. Page Six: “But we’re told that after hundreds of people showed up the event at the edgy Werkartz warehouse, they were turned away and told the much-hyped party had been canceled. 'I showed up and like 30 girls attacked my Uber,' said a guest. 'There were all these hot girls standing around all dressed up and staff were carrying crates of Grey Goose out of the building.' The guest added, 'What a s–t show.' Meanwhile, Twitter user Mando tweeted, '@theweeknd @GreyGoose where u at weve been waiting been here for hours #wtf #theweeknd #greygoose.' Even while would-be revelers were still arriving for the 8:30pm event, workers were seen loading equipment back into trucks. We’re told that there had been a problem with permits and that the fire marshall closed the party down before it even started. A partygoer tells us that event organizers sent out an email half an hour before it was due to begin announcing the cancellation and blaming 'production issues.'” http://pge.sx/2wPeQkV



* LOCAL NEWS *



DALLAS/FORT WORTH: Meeting Professionals International has named Darren Temple chief operations officer.



DENVER: The Crowne Plaza Denver has completed a $22 million hotel renovation. Additions include the new Plaza Workspace design pilot as well as the WorkLife guest room, plus 16 new guest rooms, a fitness center, and the Lockwood Kitchen & Bar.



LOS ANGELES: This year's L.A. County Fair will take place September 1-24 at the Fairplex in Pomona.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: Jean-Georges's first New York restaurant, JoJo, will reopen this fall after undergoing a yearlong renovation. Eater: http://bit.ly/2viqy80



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN DIEGO: Stefan Peroutka has been named executive chef for the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego. He will oversee the beachfront resort's restaurants and bars, as well as the banquet and catering services.



TORONTO: The Bisha Hotel is slated to open on September 5. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2xztY2V



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Compass Rose D.C. restaurant will host a culinary campout experience over the Labor Day weekend. Arriving guests will be served lunch from another area restaurant, Cava, followed by an outdoor adventure with the REI Outdoor School. There will be a happy hour, and then Compass’s co-executive chefs, Christopher Morgan and Gerald Addison, will serve an open-fire meal in the evening. The event will also have breakfast and a yoga session.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com