August 28, 2018: SAG and P.G.A. Awards Set 2020 Awards Dates In Advance of Early Oscars, Hotels Lack Security Protections from U.S. Government, Bride Cancels Wedding After Guests Refuse to Pay $1,500 Fee



1. SAG AND P.G.A. AWARDS SET 2020 AWARDS DATES IN ADVANCE OF EARLY OSCARS: The Producers Guild of America has announced January 18, 2020, as the date of its 31st annual awards, while SAG-Aftra has claimed January 26, 2020, for its 26th ceremony. The announcements come after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the Oscars in 2020 would take place earlier than usual, on February 9. The Hollywood Reporter: “The P.G.A. on Monday also announced that its 2020 awards dinner will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel, which is currently undergoing renovations. The P.G.A. is essentially claiming the same weekend it has occupied under the present award schedule. Its 30th P.G.A. Awards are set to take place on Jan. 19, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Similarly, the SAG Awards has set down on a 2020 date comparable to the one it is using this upcoming awards season, when the 25th Annual SAG Awards will be held on Jan. 27, 2019, and broadcast live on TNT and TBS. The Academy's recent announcement that it is moving its 2020 Oscars up from its traditional berth near the end of February to February 9 is going to put pressure on other awards ceremonies to find available slots before the Oscars take place. The BAFTA Awards, for example, which have traditionally been held two weeks ahead of the Oscars, are looking to move up their ceremony in 2020." https://bit.ly/2Pc9oym



2. HOTELS LACK SECURITY PROTECTIONS FROM U.S. GOVERNMENT: Venues such as stadiums and corporate buildings have upped their security since 9/11—and in the event of a terrorist attack where the security precautions fail and those venues are sued, they have earned U.S. protections. Hotels, on the other hand, don’t have the same protections. Associated Press: “Las Vegas’ world-famous casino-resorts have long been known to be of interest to terrorists, but the constant flow of people may pose a challenge to earning liability protections under a little-known federal law, an expert said. For the first time, the law is at the center of a legal battle after MGM Resorts International invoked it to sue hundreds of victims of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history to avoid paying out for lawsuits. The law was enacted in 2002 to urge development and use of anti-terrorism technologies by providing companies a way to limit liability if their federally vetted and approved products or services don’t prevent an attack. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has certified hundreds of security systems, software, and equipment, ranging from unarmed guards at shopping malls to flight deck doors. A publicly available database of all federally approved security technologies does not list hospitality companies. … Companies are able to seek the approval for only some of their properties. For example, Brookfield Office Properties Inc., a commercial real estate company with properties across North America, has held a certification since 2013 for a set of policies and procedures to deter, delay, and mitigate terrorist activity at the World Financial Center shopping and office building complex in New York. In recent years, stadiums nationwide have been seeking U.S. sign-off. Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and Citi Field in New York are among the most recent approvals. Contemporary Services Corp., which provides security services across the U.S., including at Super Bowls, was responsible for MGM’s outdoor concert venue on the Las Vegas Strip where the victims were shot October 1. Less than six months before, a set of CSC’s ‘enhanced, customer-driven activities, including physical security, access control, and crowd management’ were certified by Homeland Security. Now, MGM is using that certification to argue that it has no liability to survivors or families of slain victims.” https://bit.ly/2LwWVmH



3. BRIDE CANCELS WEDDING AFTER GUESTS REFUSE TO PAY $1,500 FEE: A bride in Canada cancelled her wedding after her guests refused to pay a $1,500 attendance fee to pay for an extravagant affair. Glamour: “‘Susan’ is causing quite the debate online after posting a Facebook rant about her now-canceled wedding. The couple called off the wedding just days before their I dos, after their guests refused to pay the $1,500 attendance fee Susan was requesting in order to pay for her CAD $60,000 ($46,020 USD) dream wedding. In her long-winded, expletive-filled explanation, the (former) bride accused her friends and family of ruining her marriage and her life. ‘How could we have our wedding that we dreamed of without proper funding? We'd sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500. We talked to a few people who even promised us more to make our dream come true,’ she reportedly wrote on Facebook. ‘My maid of honor pledged $5,000 along with her planning services. We tearfully thanked and accepted. My ex's family offered to contribute $3,000. So our request for $1,500 for all other guests was not f***ing out of the ordinary. Like, we made it clear. If you couldn't contribute, you weren't invited to our exclusive wedding. It's a once and a lifetime party.’ … But none of that went over very well. After the couple sent out their invitations (and money requests), only eight guests RSVP'd. ‘We were f***ing livid,’ Susan wrote. ‘How was this supposed to happen without a little help from our friends. To make matters worse, my ex's family took back their offer. Suddenly, more people backed out, including the...maid of honor. My best friend since childhood. My second family. I was so shocked and tearful.’ Realizing they would not be able to afford their dream wedding, Susan's fiancé suggested tying the knot in Las Vegas. The bride quickly shut down the idea, asking, ‘Am I supposed to get married in the heart of shady gamblers, alcoholics, and the get rich fast fallacy?’” https://bit.ly/2wwR1wK



COAST TO COAST: Arena Americas has been awarded a seven-year contract from the P.G.A. of America to supply seating and bleachers for P.G.A. Championship events. The agreement will begin in 2019 with the 101st P.G.A. Championship at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.



DALLAS/FORT WORTH: Hilton Anatole has appointed Robert Watson general manager. Watson was previously general manager of Hilton Austin.



LAS VEGAS: Wynn Nightlife has named Narrative its public relations agency of record.



LOS ANGELES: The 13th annual Fall Joshua Tree Music Festival will take place October 4-7.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The inaugural Best Life Music Festival, an R&B music festival, will take place September 15 at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood.



NEW YORK: The 18th annual Coney Island Film Festival will take place September 14-16 at the Coney Island Museum and Sideshows by the Seashore.



SAN FRANCISCO: The 153-room King George Hotel has debuted a British-inspired renovation to its lobby, guest rooms, corridors, and bathrooms. A new 5,600-square-foot space called the Mason Social Club combines the bar, technology center, and games room into a multi-functional entertainment venue.



This year’s Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival will take place September 8-9 at Ghirardelli Square.



TORONTO: The annual Pancakes & Booze Art Show will take place September 28 at the Opera House. The event will showcase artwork from more than 80 local artists and will have a free pancake bar.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Black Olive Bar & Grill at the National Conference Center in Leesburg will have its third annual community block party, Blocktoberfest, September 21. The event will have beer and wine tastings, along with beer-inspired food from the restaurant, as well as local restaurants the Conche and Delirium Café.



