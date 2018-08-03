August 3, 2018: Apple to Open Event Space at Historic Los Angeles Theater, Shawn Mendes to Kick Off N.F.L. 2018 Season, See a Couple’s $25,000 ‘Jurassic Park’-Theme Wedding



1. APPLE TO OPEN EVENT SPACE AT HISTORIC LOS ANGELES THEATER: Apple is looking to make a new mark on the entertainment and event industries by opening a store and event space at the L.A. Tower Theatre. Los Angeles Times: “Apple’s forthcoming takeover of the theater was long expected, but the company is only now revealing details of the transformation planned for the cinema, which has been mostly closed for decades. The theater was one of the first air-conditioned buildings in the city and originally sported windows on the underground level that patrons could look through to marvel at the cutting-edge cooling equipment. Apple was intrigued by those firsts the Tower garnered nearly a century ago, said architect BJ Siegel, senior director of retail design at Apple. Apple has more than 500 stores, but it envisions making the downtown Los Angeles location something special. … Some events at the Apple store will draw hundreds of people, Siegel said, while others will be meant for small groups. For example, people will meet at the Tower to be tutored in how to take pictures with an iPhone and then head out into the neighborhood to take their own shots. Upon their return, discussion will take place while examples of the students’ pictures are shown on a big video wall where the theater’s movie screen used to be. There will be seminars on shooting videos, art, design, and music. There will be programs for children, including classes teaching them some fundamental computer code-writing tricks. Downstairs from the theater will be the ‘Boardroom,’ where small-business entrepreneurs can meet and get guidance on how to improve their businesses, Siegel said. Prominent events will include talks by experts in the fields of movies, television, and music, he said, which could be recorded for later broadcast in other Apple stores.” https://lat.ms/2AIalfQ



2. SHAWN MENDES TO KICK OFF N.F.L. 2018 SEASON: Pop star Shawn Mendes will kick off the N.F.L.'s 2018 season with a performance in Philadelphia on September 6, ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles-Atlanta Falcons game at Lincoln Financial Field. The performance is part of the N.F.L. Kickoff Experience, which is open to the public. NBC 10: “The game will serve as the official start to the 2018 N.F.L. season. It historically features the reigning Super Bowl champions playing on their home field. The Eagles are expected to hoist the Super Bowl victory banner during the pregame festivities. Mendes will perform at 6 p.m. on Penn's Landing near Market Street and Columbus Boulevard. The concert will be televised in the 7 p.m. hour on NBC10 as part of the 2018 N.F.L. Kickoff Driven by Hyundai pregame show. The concert was announced Thursday night during NBC's coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. ... In addition to the concert, the N.F.L. will host a daylong Kickoff Experience featuring 15 games and attractions, including photo ops with N.F.L. legends and the Vince Lombardi trophy. The event and concert is open to the public on a first come, first serve basis, organizers said." https://bit.ly/2LRE76G



3. SEE A COUPLE'S $25,000 'JURASSIC PARK'-THEME WEDDING: A Wisconsin couple who bonded over their love of the film Jurassic Park recently held a $25,000 dinosaur-theme wedding. New York Post: “Courtney McMillion, 28, has loved the dinosaur flick since she was a kid and was thrilled to realize Billy McMillion, 26, was also a fan when they began dating in 2013. Event manager Courtney and Billy, an engineer, always joked they would have a ‘Jurassic Park’-theme big day. Then, when they got engaged last February, they decided to make it a reality. Courtney spent 18 months organizing the $25,000 bash, which was complete with dinosaur decorations and saw her arrive in a Jeep Wrangler like the one in the movie. Their venue, The Landings 1841, in Burlington, Wisconsin, was decked out in forest greenery and their 170 guests were issued V.I.P. passes for the prehistoric ceremony. The bride walked down the aisle to the movie’s theme tune, and groom Billy even crafted a doughnut wall to look like the front gates of the fictional park.” https://nyp.st/2vbwLke





*INDUSTRY NEWS*



The International Association of Exhibitions and Events has selected Don Pazour its 2018 Legend of the Industry. Pazour will be honored at the Krakoff Leadership Institute, taking place August 5-6 at Savannah International Trade & Convention Center in Savannah, Georgia.



The National Association for Catering and Events (NACE) announced the winners of the NACE One Awards at its Diamond Gala on July 24 in Palm Springs. The list of winners can be found here: https://bit.ly/2vdPjjL



* LOCAL NEWS *



AUSTIN: Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Childish Gambino will headline the Austin City Limits Festival, which takes place October 5-7 and October 12-14 at Zilker Park.



CHICAGO: The Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum has entered a five-year partnership with Calihan Catering. Under the new partnership, Calihan Catering will handle sales, event management, and catering for the venue’s private events.



LOS ANGELES: The 14th annual HollyShorts short film festival will take place August 9-18 at venues that include the TCL Chinese Theater and Harmony Gold Preview House.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Pérez Art Museum Miami’s Art of the Party will take place March 9, 2019.



NEW YORK: Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Logic with Ryan Tedder will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, which takes place August 20 at Radio City Music Hall.



Good+ Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Jessica Seinfeld that addresses multi-generational poverty, will have its annual benefit September 12 at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The event will have a performance by Common, as well as performances by Jerry Seinfeld, Leslie Jones, and John Legend. The event will also have an appearance by Michael Strahan.



The 2019 American Magazine Media Conference will take place February 5 at 225 Liberty Street.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN DIEGO: Kona Kai Resort & Spa on Shelter Island has named Andrew Ladd director of sales.



SAN FRANCISCO: The 400-room Stanford Court Hotel has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of all meeting rooms, guest rooms, and the lobby. A new fitness center was also added.



TORONTO: The inaugural Blockchain Futurist Conference will take place August 15-16 at Rebel.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Ian Zelaya, and Kristine Liao in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: n_peck@bizbash.com