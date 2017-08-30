August 30, 2017: Trump Fires Longtime Event Organizer, C.F.D.A. Partners With A.C.LU. for New York Fashion Week, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Will Head to Shanghai



1. TRUMP FIRES LONGTIME EVENT ORGANIZER: Donald Trump has fired longtime rally organizer George Gigicos, after low turnout at the president’s rally in Phoenix last week. Bloomberg: “TV and social media coverage showed that the site of his campaign rally, the Phoenix Convention Center, was less than full. Backstage, waiting in a room with a television monitor, Trump was displeased, one person familiar with the incident said: TV optics and crowd sizes are extremely important to the president. As his surrogates warmed up the audience, the expanse of shiny concrete eventually filled in with cheering Trump fans. But it was too late for a longtime Trump aide, George Gigicos, the former White House director of advance who had organized the event as a contractor to the Republican National Committee. Trump later had his top security aide, Keith Schiller, inform Gigicos that he’d never manage a Trump rally again, according to three people familiar with the matter. … Gigicos organized all of Trump’s signature campaign events and his occasional rallies since entering office. He left his White House job as director of advance on July 31 to return to his consulting business. But he continued to work for Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee. Over the past two years, Trump had often assigned the blame—rightly or wrongly—to Gigicos when his rally logistics weren’t perfect.” https://bloom.bg/2gmjC35



2. C.F.D.A. PARTNERS WITH A.C.LU. FOR NEW YORK FASHION WEEK: The Council of Fashion Designers of America and the American Civil Liberties Union will launch “Fashion for A.C.L.U.,” a joint initiative at New York Fashion Week in September that will aim to denounce racism, bigotry, and hatred in the wake of the current political climate. Hollywood Reporter: “‘We want to be on the front line, not the sidelines, to boldly fight to protect our precious rights and freedoms, which has taken on a renewed urgency after the heart-wrenching events of Charlottesville,’ said Steven Kolb, president and CEO of CFDA, in a release. ‘Our goal is to actively support concrete work that will move our country meaningfully forward. The ACLU is doing that critical work.’ Like the Planned Parenthood partnership, which is carrying over to this season as well, the CFDA is encouraging designers to promote the ACLU at their runway shows and parties, to use the hashtags #FashionforACLU and #StandwithACLU and to distribute a special NYFW edition of the blue lapel pin representative of the organization. (The ACLU pin has also been spotted at several high-profile red carpet events since the inauguration.) More than 50 designers, including Opening Ceremony, Public School, Diane Von Furstenberg and Derek Lam, have agreed to participate. Throughout NYFW, taking place Sept. 6-13, Lyft will also be donating $5 from every ride when riders use the code ‘FASHIONSTANDS’ to the ACLU, up to $10,000.” http://bit.ly/2vpTwTz



3. VICTORIA�S SECRET FASHION SHOW WILL HEAD TO SHANGHAI: This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will take place in China for the first time. The event will air on CBS on November 28. Women’s Wear Daily: “There’s no word on who will be performing, but Victoria’s Secret Angels, including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Lais Ribeiro, Romee Strijd and Taylor Hill, are slated to walk the show. Bella Hadid also recently announced that she would make her return to the event. Earlier this year, the Angels toured China, first stopping in Shanghai before heading to the western city of Chengdu to open the lingerie brand’s first full-assortment stores in the country at Lippo Plaza. Victoria’s Secret first opened beauty- and accessories-only stores in mainland China in June 2015, and now counts 26 such doors across mainland China, plus five in Hong Kong. The retailer continues to ramp up its business in the region.” http://bit.ly/2wH4WCn



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: The West Town Art Walk and the West Town Food Truck Social will take place October 6-7.



LAS VEGAS: The Great American Foodie Fest will take place September 28-October 1 in the Sunset Station Casino parking lot in Henderson, Nevada. Formerly known as the Las Vegas Food Fest, the festival expects to draw as many as 50,000 people.



LONDON: At its New York edition last week, the Indie Beauty Expo announced that it will expand to London in 2018.



LOS ANGELES: Brouwerij West in San Pedro, California, will host its fourth free indie music festival on September 24. Dubbed Popfuji, the day will feature performances from Caught a Ghost, Hearty Har, Sadgirl, Bombón, the Gloomies and more.



British comedian Jack Whitehall has been announced as host of the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards. The event, hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles, will be held October 27 at the Beverly Hilton.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: First Lady of Belize Kim Simplis Barrow, Turtle Inn general manager Martin Krediet, the Coppola Hideway’s general manager Louis Aguirre, and several others will host a V.I.P. reception on October 7 to support See and Taste Belize. Slated to take place at 436 West Rivo Alto Drive—a Mediterranean bayfront mansion—and featuring a Gipsy Swing Band, the event’s theme is, “A Bit of Belize.” Participants will dine on dishes by chef Irwin Mai, Francis Ford Coppola’s private chef from Turtle Inn, as well as celebrity chef Ingrid Hoffmann from the Food Network’s Simply Delicioso.



NEW YORK: The 10th annual Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival will take place October 12-14 at venues throughout Brooklyn.



The 11th annual Golden Heart Awards will take place October 16 at Spring Studios. The event will honor Gwyneth Paltrow, Jordan Roth, and Jon Gilman.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: Slide Ranch in Muir Beach will host the grand opening of its farm-to-table teach center on September 24. The event will have live entertainment and food and drink from Black Bark, State Bird Provisions, A16, Three Twins Ice Cream, Fort Point Beer Company, and master sommelier Laura Maniec.



TORONTO: The Air Canada Centre will be renamed the Scotiabank Arena next year. TSN: http://bit.ly/2vBPN1q



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Cassidy Karakorn, the director of consumer marketing for the Human Rights Campaign, has passed away. H.R.C.: http://bit.ly/2vId8xD



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com