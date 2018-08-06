August 6, 2018: Washington's Newseum Apologizes For Selling MAGA Merchandise, Police Close Las Vegas Music Festival Shooting Case Finding No Motive, John Bailey Slated to Be Re-Elected President of Oscars Board



1. WASHINGTON'S NEWSEUM APOLOGIZES FOR SELLING MAGA MERCHANDISE: The Newseum in Washington recently came under fire for selling Make America Great Again and “fake news” merchandise in its gift shop and on its website. The museum released an apology on Saturday, stating it will no longer sell the items. Poynter: “On its website, the interactive news museum in Washington, D.C., sells $14.99 'Make America Great Again' hats alongside American flag accessories and ties that bear the preamble to the Constitution. A T-shirt that says “You are very fake news” sells for $24.99, but it’s on sale for $19.97. You don’t have to look very far to see how Trump’s favorite catchphrases are being used to delegitimize the press. At a rally in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, supporters were sporting 'CNN fake news' hats and heckled several members of the press corps. The seven-level interactive museum is located in the heart of the nation's capital. According to its website, the nonprofit museum’s mission is 'to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment.' In an email to Poynter, Sonya Gavankar, director of public relations for the Newseum, said the merch is an example of how the museum tries to foster an environment that encourages free speech. 'We recognize why you’re asking the question,' she said. 'As a nonpartisan organization, people with differing viewpoints feel comfortable visiting the Newseum, and one of our greatest strengths is that we’re champions not only of a free press but also of free speech. The MAGA hat and the FBI hat are two of our best-selling items.'" https://bit.ly/2AzyMMa



2. POLICE CLOSE LAS VEGAS MUSIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING CASE FINDING NO MOTIVE: More than 10 months after the deadliest shooting in U.S. history that killed 58 people at a music festival in Las Vegas, police have closed the case, finding no motive and no evidence of a second gunman. Billboard: “Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Stephen Paddock was 'an unremarkable man' who showed signs of a troubled mind leading up to the October 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip, but authorities don’t have any clear answers. Lombardo said that with the closure of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 10-month investigation, no one else will be charged in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Paddock, who fired across Las Vegas Boulevard from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers, was the only gunman, Lombardo said. Earlier this year, federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against a man who they say sold armor-piercing bullets. Authorities have said the man, Douglas Haig, sold Paddock 720 rounds of tracer bullets. He has pleaded not guilty. Police have released 13 batches of investigative documents, 911 audio, police reports, witness statements, and video over the last three months." https://bit.ly/2ncQ5JA



3. JOHN BAILEY SLATED TO BE RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT OF OSCARS BOARD: John Bailey is expected to be re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Hollywood Reporter: “On Tuesday night, August 7, the 54 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors will gather inside the board room on the seventh floor of the organization's Wilshire Boulevard headquarters in Beverly Hills, and, under the oversight of their general counsel, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, vote to determine officers for the coming year. John Bailey, the veteran cinematographer who was elected president for the first time a year ago, is expected to be re-elected by the board, probably without having to face any challenger. There's no official campaigning that precedes the board meeting; instead, individual members rise to nominate prospective officers and a vote then takes place. So, even in contested elections, candidates don't formally emerge until the night of the election itself. ... In the wake of March's Academy Awards, the lowest-rated Oscars telecast in history, an effort is being mounted by some Academy insiders to have at least a few of those below-the-line awards handed out prior to the live telecast, and to then air highlights of those awards' presentations and acceptance speeches as brief interstitials before or after commercial breaks throughout the live show itself. (That is how many of the less sexy categories are handled on the Tony Awards telecast.) Such a move would undoubtedly make the Oscars telecast shorter and more engaging for the vast majority of TV viewers—but would also undoubtedly provoke massive resistance from governors representing the below-the-line branches, who expect equal treatment, and who therefore like the idea of having one of their own, like Bailey, at the top of the Academy food-chain." https://bit.ly/2OfWrn3



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: This year’s Lakeview East Festival of the Arts will take place September 8-9. The event will showcase more than 150 juried artists.



LAS VEGAS: The IMEX Group has named Nalan Emre chief operating officer. The next edition of IMEX America will take place October 16-18 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center at the Venetian.



LOS ANGELES: The 22nd annual Original Lobster Festival will take place September 7-9 at Rainbow Lagoon in Long Beach.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The third annual Big Chocolate Show will take place September 28-30 at the Wyndham New Yorker Hotel. The event will feature more than 200 chocolatiers, artisans, chefs, authors, and more providing tastings, live demos, master classes, and book signings. The event will raise funds for Cookies for Kids’ Cancer.



The 10th season of the Architecture & Design Film Festival will take place October 16-21 at Cinepolis Chelsea and SVA Theatre. The festival’s fifth edition of Short Films Walk will take place October 3 in the SoHo Design District.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The second edition of electronic dance music festival Electric Island will take place August 11 at Hanlan’s Point Stadium.



