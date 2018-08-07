August 7, 2018: Inside New York’s New Four Seasons, Emmys Renew Deal With Big Four Networks, N.F.L. to Have First Male Cheerleaders



1. INSIDE NEW YORK'S NEW FOUR SEASONS: Famed New York restaurant the Four Seasons has been closed for two years, but the restaurant, which is known for introducing the concept of a seasonally changing menu, is slated to reopen next week, three blocks from its original location in the Seagram Building. The New York Times: “What they will find at the new entrance, in an office tower on East 49th Street, is the discreet brass wall plaque engraved with the four-tree logo that was displayed near the old restaurant’s door. Also echoing the original restaurant are a dining room and a bar connected by a long corridor. A few Four Seasons classics, like the roast farmhouse duck, are on the menu, and the same managing partners, Mr. Niccolini and Alex von Bidder, are in charge. But just about everything else is different. Built from scratch, with a $30 million price tag, the new Four Seasons inhabits a two-story space. A simple sleek, dark foyer leads to the dramatic, square Bar Room, seating 50, that captures some of the soaring grandeur of the old Four Seasons. In the center is a bar, 16-feet square and sunken, suggesting the famous pool in the previous dining room. From the bar, a corridor leads to the Dining Room. Isay Weinfeld, a Brazilian architect whose work is mostly in Latin America and Europe, is responsible for the restaurant’s design. He was on the short list of recommendations that was assembled for the owners by Paul Goldberger, the architecture critic, whose advice they sought. ‘It was a huge challenge,’ Mr. Goldberger said. ‘They didn’t want one of the obvious New York restaurant designers, but they also did not want to take a chance on a complete unknown. Isay had the experience. He understands the tradition of Modernism and can also push it forward.’ Mr. Goldberger added that the idea was to create a restaurant that reflected the midcentury style of the 1959 original without imitating it.” https://nyti.ms/2OcTvHJ



2. EMMYS RENEW DEAL WITH BIG FOUR NETWORKS: The Emmys will stay on network television for the next eight years after the Television Academy renewed a deal for the award ceremony to be broadcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, or Fox. The Hollywood Reporter: “A return to 'the wheel' has been largely expected, as both broadcast executives and TV Academy brass were keen to keep the awards show on a traditional platform despite its shrinking presence in the Emmys' biggest categories. The current deal between the TV Academy and the broadcast nets was set to expire with the upcoming 70th anniversary of TV's top prize, airing September 17 on NBC. The new deal keeps the Emmys on broadcast through 2026, with Fox getting the telecast in 2019, followed by ABC, CBS, and NBC. Keeping the Emmys locked in for a relatively long-term deal is no surprise. Despite the telecast's comparatively lackluster ratings in the awards space, live events remain the closest thing to future-proof for traditional TV, and nearly all of the big shows are set to air on their current homes for the foreseeable future. The only telecast currently in question is the Golden Globe Awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC are still hammering out a deal to bring the kudocast back to the Peacock Network in January. Negotiations had stalled earlier this year when the two could not commit and the HFPA started floating options with other broadcast networks and even one streamer." https://bit.ly/2vLxYy2



3. N.F.L. TO HAVE FIRST MALE CHEERLEADERS: The N.F.L. will see history made during its upcoming season—on the sidelines. The Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints will have male cheerleaders on their squads for the first time. CNN: “Dancers Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies have been preparing for the N.F.L. season since they made the Rams cheerleading squad in March. 'Still can't believe I'm one of the first males in history to be a pro N.F.L. cheerleader!' Jinnies tweeted after being selected. Other teams, like the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, have stuntmen, USA Today reported, but Peron and Jinnies will be dancing alongside their female teammates and doing the same moves. Peron and Jinnies' success inspired 25-year-old Jesse Hernandez to try out for the New Orleans Saints' Saintsations cheerleading team. He told CNN affiliate KATC that his mom sent him a link with their story. 'She told me it was my time to shine,' he said in a video posted before his final audition. 'The process has been great, everyone has been really nice to me and I can't wait to see where this goes.'" https://cnn.it/2vl4Jme





SPIN: Senior Professionals Industry Network has announced the recipients of this year’s 40 Over 40 initiative. The honorees will be recognized at SPINCon 2018, which will be held November 11-13 at the Don Cesar in St. Petersburg, Florida. The list of honorees can be found here: https://bit.ly/2ONyi8o



The Global Business Travel Association’s G.B.T.A. Hotel Committee and Europe Hotel Committee have changed their names to the GBTA Accommodations Committees. The name change was made to reflect the changing concept of travel accommodations.



COAST TO COAST: Electronic Arts and the National Football League have launched the gaming competition Madden N.F.L. 19 Championship Series. ESPN will telecast the tournaments across its family of networks.



CHICAGO: A 16-year-old died on Sunday after being found unresponsive at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park. Chicago Sun-Times: https://bit.ly/2Oj6tDX



LAS VEGAS: Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will host its inaugural Steam Career Conference at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel August 25. The event will invite sixth-12th grade girls to learn from female leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.



LOS ANGELES: Women’s lifestyle brand FabFitFun is hosting its inaugural FabFitFun Founder Collective August 11 at the FabFitFun Summer House in Bel Air. The day will include panel discussions, networking, and leadership seminars on what it takes to build a brand; speakers will include actress Tori Spelling and executives from Facebook, Pinterest, Lululemon, and more.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Gay and Lesbian Business Exchange’s Business Community Ally Awards will debut October 2 at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina.



NASHVILLE: WeWork’s Nashville Creator Awards will take place September 13 at Marathon Music Works. The show will feature Ashton Kutcher, musical duo Florida Georgia Line, and chef Maneet Chauhan, and more.



NEW YORK: William (Bill) Howard, the president of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association that organizes the New York Caribbean Carnival Parade in Brooklyn on Labor Day, died Sunday. Howard was 75. New York Daily News: https://nydn.us/2nlI2Kh



The second annual New York City Math Festival will take place August 18 at 28 Liberty Plaza. The festival will be hosted by international conglomerate company Fosun and the National Museum of Mathematics.



Marmara Park Avenue hotel’s rooftop lounge the Blue Rooftop has opened. The two-floor lounge serves Mediterranean fare and craft cocktails.



C.I.E. Tours International has appointed Jeannie Bean business development manager of the Northwest region.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA: The 16th edition of textile industry trade show Techtextil North America will take place February 26-28, 2019, at the Raleigh Convention Center. North Carolina State University’s College of Textiles has been named the event’s first-ever academic partner.



TORONTO: A PartyCasino survey of 1,000 Canadians revealed that 71 percent of participants like the idea of a co-hosted World Cup, 66 percent think it is fair to the fans to spread the games over North America, and 58 percent think it is unfair that 80 percent of the matches will take place in the U.S.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Park Hyatt Washington, D.C. has appointed Adam Howard executive chef of Blue Duck Tavern.



