August 8, 2017: Why This Hollywood Event Planner Doesn’t Promote Her Work on Social Media, AXS Partners To Sell Tickets for Live Events Through Costco, Heineken Wants to Bring a Floating Pool to a New York River



1. WHY THIS HOLLYWOOD EVENT PLANNER DOESN'T PROMOTE HER WORK ON SOCIAL MEDIA: While most event planners tend to show off their work on personal or company Instagram accounts, Los Angeles-based planner Yifat Oren—who plans parties for many celebrities—avoids promoting her work on social media. The New York Times: “For Ms. Oren, a party is never fully planned; she makes tweaks and changes until the lights go up and the band stops playing. “She sweats the details like there’s no tomorrow,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former longtime chief executive of DreamWorks Animation who started WndrCo, a new Hollywood venture. Mr. Katzenberg hired Ms. Oren to plan both of his children’s weddings. “I love how unflappable she was,” he said in an email, adding, “Given the circumstances and the customers, that’s pretty herculean.” At the wedding last summer in Florence, Italy, of David and Stellina Katzenberg, guests like Nicole Richie sat at banquette tables adorned with pink and purple flowers, beneath a canopy of lights. Ms. Oren is one in an elite class of event planners based in Los Angeles whose services are commissioned by the rich and famous. Unlike some of her contemporaries, though, she hasn’t courted much press attention and doesn’t often promote her work social media. In an era in which the number of double-taps a business garners on Instagram is a measure of its success, she is somewhat blasé about it all. Her business, Oren Co., has just over 4,000 Instagram followers — significantly fewer than other event planners like Sharon Sacks (more than 27,000 followers) or Mindy Weiss (over 179,000), who were behind the nuptials of Kim Kardashian to Kanye West and Ellen DeGeneres to Portia de Rossi, respectively. Ms. Oren’s inconspicuousness has positioned her as an ally for clients who don’t want coverage of their parties, such as Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Aniston.” http://nyti.ms/2uAafOZ



2. AXS PARTNERS TO SELL TICKETS FOR LIVE EVENTS THROUGH COSTCO: Ticket-selling company AXS will soon start selling tickets at Costco for AEG and other live events. Billboard: “The deal comes as AEG announces a number of new distribution partners including Groupon, Goldstar and Gametime as part of the AXS Anywhere ticketing distribution program that allow fans to buy tickets within partner apps. Approximately 35 percent of tickets are sold via mobile device, according to Blaine Legere, senior vice president of AXS Digital. 'We're putting our tickets in places where customers are spending time,' Legere explains. 'Each of these partners have their own distinct loyal followers that fit their own niche. Anytime we can put one of our partners in front of the right group, at the right price, there is an opportunity to bring someone to our venues for the first time.' The integration with Costco is the second for the company -- in 2016, Ticketmaster signed a distribution deal with the retail giant (and has integrations with Gametime and Groupon). 'They have an incredible database of loyal consumers who love the Costco brand and also go to live events,' Legere says. 'If I'm on Costco.com, I should know what events are taking place in my marketplace and if they're available to me I can purchase them and seamlessly transact.' Legere said AXS is 'making all methods and options available' to Costco for ticket delivery. 'Whether it's a digital ticket or a PDF to the purchaser,' the integration will make ticket delivery seamless." http://bit.ly/2foRPyt



3. HEINEKEN WANTS TO BRING A FLOATING POOL TO A NEW YORK RIVER: New York’s rivers are known for being the opposite of clean, which is why Heineken and Tribeca Studios are looking to bring a floating public pool to one of the city’s rivers. Adweek: “The pool itself is not a new proposition: Shaped like a plus sign, and aptly named ‘Plus Pool,’ it’s the brainchild of a handful of local architects and designers, who have been spearheading stress-testing and fundraising for the project since 2010. One of the clips, directed by Bianca Giaever of Greenpoint- and Los Angeles-based production company m ss ng p eces, walks viewers through that story, as told by Harris and various stakeholders and advisers, like co-founder Archie Lee Coates IV and Joshua David, one of the founders of New York City’s High Line park—another improbable public project, and one that ultimately became reality. The pool, though, is still far from a sure thing. Its founders are still hashing out a location with local officials and working on gathering investors to provide the $20 million it will take to build. Heineken, for its part, is promising $100,000 in funds to the project, but only if 100,000 fans of the idea sign a petition supporting it.” http://bit.ly/2wnKWli



CHICAGO: Global ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets—which recently opened an event planning and consulting office at Twenty One Twelve—will co-produce World Roller Derby Week, which kicks off Sunday with a public event in Coliseum Park. The event will invite local athletes from roller derby organizations to skate in uniform and will offer donor registration for “First Blood,” a roller derby-theme blood drive that’s part of the annual celebration.



The 10th annual Slow Food Vegetarian Harvest Dinner, presented by Uncommon Ground and Greenstar Organic Brewery, will take place August 23 at Uncommon Ground’s Edgewater location.



CLEVELAND: Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be the closing keynote speaker for Content Marketing World 2017, which will be held at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland from September 5-8.



LAS VEGAS: Grant a Gift Autism Foundation has partnered with artist and photographer Peter Lik and the Lik Foundation for a fund-raising campaign designed to help families in Southern Nevada affected by autism. The Lik Foundation will donate $10,000 to the organization, as well as proceeds from art sales in the Lik Fine Art Galleries. The campaign will kick off with a private event on August 17 and run through October 31.



LOS ANGELES: Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, and Lorde are slated to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which take place August 27 at the Forum.



The biennial World Police and Fire Games kicked off Monday with the opening ceremony and parade of athletes taking place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The event runs through August 16.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Greater Fort Lauderdale’s annual restaurant month, taking place September 1-30, has rebranded as Crave GFL.



Drag queen restaurant Lips will host its annual “An Evening with Victor Victoria” fund-raiser on October 3, featuring the role reversal and stage debut of Dan Lindblade and Heiko Dobrikow at its Fort Lauderdale location. The fund-raiser, with guest dames and event chairs Alyssa Lovitt, Melissa Milroy, and Susan Renneisen, will benefit Miami-based organization Neighbors 4 Neighbors and serve as a kick-off to its annual Adopt a Family program.



The fifth annual ZooRun5K will take place November 11 at Zoo Miami. The event benefits the West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



NEW ORLEANS: The Special Event conference and trade show will take place January 30-February 1 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The show has appointed veteran event executive Kevin Hacke sales account executive.



NEW YORK: Terra Glamping will host a luxury camp pop-up in Fort Tilden from August 11-September 19. The pop-up will offer fully furnished, safari-style tents with a bed that accommodate two guests. Other amenities include side tables, lanterns, and decorative rugs in the tents, plus a camp store, bathroom and shower facilities, and a shaded outdoor lounge with couches, chairs, and two hammocks.



This year’s Kids Food Festival, presented in partnership with the James Beard Foundation and Whole Foods, will take place August 26-27 at Westfield World Trade Center. The free, family-friendly festival will include events such as a scavenger hunt and hands-on cooking classes. Participating restaurants and chefs include Eataly, MasterChef Junior contestants, Bouchon Bakery, and Elizabeth Faulkner.



The fifth edition of Taste Talks Brooklyn will take place September 8-10 at numerous venues in Williamsburg. The event, which features seminars, parties, and tastings featuring chefs and thought leaders, will kick off with the second annual Tasty Awards on September 8 at the Weylin. Event sponsors include Kellogg’s and Altos Tequila.



The New-York Historical Society’s annual History Makers Gala will take place November 7 at Cipriani 25 Broadway. The event will honor William J. Bratton and Rikki Klieman with the History Makers Award.



TORONTO: Annual pop culture event Fan Expo Canada will take place August 31-September 3 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Verizon Center may soon take on a different name, as the phone company’s deal with the venue expires next year. Washington Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hDvtKo



