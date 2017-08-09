August 9, 2017: Oscar Board Elects New President, 2018 Met Gala to Take on Controversial Fashion and Religion Theme, This ‘Game of Thrones’ Marathon Involved Actual Running



1. OSCAR BOARD ELECTS NEW PRESIDENT: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has elected cinematographer John Bailey as its new president on Tuesday. Bailey will serve a one-year term and succeed Cheryl Boone Isaacs. The New York Times: “The academy’s 54-member board, which includes luminaries like Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg, chose Mr. Bailey, 74, whose credits stretch from 'Ordinary People' in 1980 to 'How to Be a Latin Lover' in April, to succeed Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who was ineligible for re-election. Ms. Boone Isaacs, who turns 68 this month, was president for four consecutive one-year terms, the maximum. She also left the academy’s board. The job of academy president is largely ceremonial. It is unpaid and meant to be part time. The actual running of the organization falls to Dawn Hudson, who works under contract (one that was recently renewed through 2020) as chief executive. It was primarily Ms. Hudson, for instance, who handled the fallout in February, when a bungled envelope handoff led to the wrong film being announced as best picture at the Academy Awards. But Mr. Bailey will serve as the public face of an institution that faces an array of challenges. The academy’s long-delayed movie museum is finally rising on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, but the organization still needs to raise a large portion of its $388 million cost. The Academy Awards have experienced slumping ratings, in part because members ignore mass-market films in favor of art-house nominees. Will the group finally embrace Netflix as a member of the Hollywood club? Some hard-liners say no way, no how; others point out that Netflix plans to make 50 original movies a year." http://nyti.ms/2vm36DS



2. 2018 MET GALA TO TAKE ON CONTROVERSIAL FASHION AND RELIGION THEME: The theme of next year’s Met Gala will reportedly focus on religion and fashion. Women’s Wear Daily: “Fashion and religion will be the theme of next year’s major exhibition, according to multiple sources, including a few who said they have been privy to preliminary discussions. A Met spokeswoman declined to comment Friday. With the May opening still many months away, the planning is still in the very early stages. Sources describe the project as serious and ambitious, and it is understood the idea was hatched long before the current “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: The Art of the In-Between” show, slated to close Sept. 4. A host of European designers have referenced religion in their collections, including the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier, John Galliano and Riccardo Tisci. The likeness of the Madonna has been appropriated by Dolce & Gabbana, and the iconography of Jesus has been featured in Jeremy Scott’s collection. Prabal Gurung once brought Buddhist monks to his runway.” http://bit.ly/2vh4mtk



3. THIS �GAME OF THRONES� MARATHON INVOLVED ACTUAL RUNNING: While TV marathons usually don’t require physical activity, Sky television network in Europe recently staged a marathon in Italy that allowed runners to binge-watch Game of Thrones. The stunt ended in a medieval-inspired castle where runners watched the season seven premiere. Advertising Age: “The stunt saw a group of marathon runners cross Italy behind a moving screen on a truck, while watching the first six seasons of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Orchestrated by M&C Saatchi Milan, the race began in Rome and ended at the appropriately medieval-looking Sforzesco Castle, for a last stage that involved hundreds of other ‘Game of Thrones’ fans. There, they got to watch the premiere of season seven, broadcast on Sky Atlantic simultaneously with the U.S. Luca Scotto di Carlo e Vincenzo Gasbarro, executive creative director and partner at M&C Saatchi Milan, said in a statement: ‘We were thrilled to be involved in the biggest TV series of all time and were excited when Sky allowed us to push the boundaries for this campaign and create something unique. There has never been a marathon like this: winter is finally here, and this is how far it brought the fans. Sky is not the first brand to use a running event this year to promote an entertainment property -- earlier in the year Paramount staged a slo-mo marathon in L.A. to promote the ‘Baywatch’ movie.” http://bit.ly/2vhglHt





New York-based private equity firm CI Capital Partners has acquired a majority interest in destination management company AlliedPRA from U.K. private equity firm sector Core Capital Partners LLP. AlliedPRA’s management team will continue to lead the company and still has a significant equity ownership in the company.



COAST TO COAST: Adult Swim has added six new stops for its Adult Swim On the Green tour. The carnival-like free event, which includes games, food, and prizes, will travel to Charleston, South Carolina; Atlanta; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Boston; and New York from September 14-October 3.



Mahaffey Fabric Structures has acquired more than $24.2 million in assets from Classic Party Rentals, including tents, structure frame, fabric pieces, and specialty structures. Mahaffey will use the acquisition to expand their nationwide network of personnel and products, and offer their services for activations, corporate events, festivals, sporting events, film productions, and more around the country.



CHICAGO: The 26th annual Apple Festival will take place September 22-24 in downtown Long Grove.



Sophy, a 98-room boutique hotel from the Olympia Companies and Smart Hotels, is slated to open in Hyde Park in summer 2018. The hotel will have a bar, a restaurant with al fresco dining, and a fitness center, and will be built to have LEED Silver certification.



LAS VEGAS: Culinary event Love & Vine will take place October 6 at the Aquatic Club at the Palazzo. This year’s event will honor Vegetarian Awareness Month by serving vegetarian and vegan dishes from the Master Chefs of France, paired with vegan, organic, sustainable, or biodynamic local beer, wine, and spirits.



LOS ANGELES: Patina Catering has released menu details for the 2017 Emmy Awards Governors Ball events, which the company will be catering for the 22nd year. The three-course seated dinner will include an heirloom-tomato first course, pan-roasted filet mignon as the main course, and a brownie bar for dessert. For the first time, the caterer is partnering with local nonprofit L.A. Kitchen, which will allow members seeking job training to work with Patina chefs on the Emmy events.



The Shakespeare Center Los Angeles will host the 27th annual Simply Shakespeare on September 18 at the Freud Playhouse at UCLA. The improvised performance will be hosted by Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Conrad Hotels & Resorts will open its second property in Florida this September with the debut of Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach. Located in the North Beach area, the 290-suite resort will feature 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space.



NEW YORK: The second annual Meadows Music and Arts Festival, taking place September 15-17 at Citi Field, has announced the lineup for its official late-night programming called the Meadows After Parties. This year’s lineup includes the Action Bronson-headlined “The End of An Era” show at Webster Hall on August 10; Antibalas at Gramercy Theatre on September 14; Ghostface Killah at Brooklyn Bowl on September 15; GTA at Schimanski, St. Paul & the Broken Bones at Brooklyn Bowl, and BadBadNotGood at Irving Plaza on September 16; and Wild Belle at Le Poisson Rouge on September 17.



The New York Building Congress will host its 2017 Industry Recognition Gala on November 16 at the Grand Hyatt New York.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Call of Duty World League Championship will take place at the Amway Center Friday through Sunday. The top 32 teams in the world will compete for $1.5 million in prizes.



SAN DIEGO: Marketing-driven agency Mdg has appointed Kate Blom-Lowery to lead its public relations division.



SAN FRANCISCO: Proper Hospitality will open its flagship hotel in San Francisco later this summer. The 131-room hotel has appointed Lorenz Maurer, Xavier Bon and Frederique Falour-Yalniz as the property’s general manager, director of sales and marketing, and director of human resources, respectively.



TORONTO: The annual Toronto International BuskerFest, which raises funds for Epilepsy Toronto, will take place September 1-4 at Woodbine Park. The event showcases a variety of street performers including magicians, contortionists, fire jugglers, aerial artists, and daredevils.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The 59th annual Washington International Horse Show will take place October 24-29 at Verizon Center. More than 500 horses and riders, including Olympic veterans, will take part in competitions, exhibitions, boutique shopping, and community events.



