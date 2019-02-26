Behind the Scenes of ‘Super Saturday Night’ at Super Bowl LIII

Love ’em or hate ’em, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl championships, with six wins. However, for the Concierge.com team and 9,000 music fans, Super Bowl Sunday was a day to recover from the “real” main event, DIRECTV's “Super Saturday Night.” Construction of the 72,000-square-foot Atlanta venue took 45 days and continued through Saturday morning, finally opening as a gleaming, three-story palace.

Pre-event, the Concierge.com design and product teams worked hand-in-hand to create a custom registration process for Super Saturday Night's V.I.P. guests. The tricky thing about this project was the super-compressed timeline. Since the teams that go to the Super Bowl aren't determined until two weeks before the big game, the final guest list is being assembled right up until the last minute. Our software platform deployed the exclusive invites on a daily basis and provided real-time stats on who would be attending. Meanwhile, our client services team (actual humans!) utilized the platform to manage the multiple guest groups, dynamically update information, and provide ongoing communication to guests.

On site, our elite concierge team carefully assembled V.I.P. guest packets containing each guest's credentials based on their Concierge.com guest group. There were more than 40 different groups and different types of V.I.P. attendees, all getting a customized, personalized experience. Finally, our team cleaned themselves up and greeted guests at the DIRECTV welcome suite to distribute credentials, then set up shop at the venue on Saturday night for late arrivals. While it was a hectic weekend for us, Super Saturday Night was an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime, money-can't-buy experience for every guest in attendance!

So, what did the client think? Here's our partner in crime, Rob Ichelson, assistant vice president of marketing for AT&T Entertainment Group:

“It's quite simply rare to find partners who get it. You and your team just do. Resilient, dedicated, hardworking—and all with a constant eye on the prize—and you all seem to do it with a genuine collective smile throughout. There is no [Super Saturday Night] without you and your team.”

And Roger Hyde, senior vice president of advertising and creative services for AT&T, said: “I am humbled to work with a team of such engaging, enthusiastic, passionate, and incredibly motivated and highly talented individuals who won't rest until everything is not only perfect but several steps beyond! [Super Saturday Night] was the culmination of so many years of learning that permitted us to raise the bar on whatever we had done before. And we did it without any politics, egos, or agendas while delivering on the best audience experience possible.”

The event was created as a V.I.P. experience for all 9,000 guests, including the dozens of celebrities in attendance. We spotted Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Emily Ratajkowski, Jon Hamm, Keegan-Michael Key, Mark Cuban, Michael Strahan, Nina Dobrev, Paul Rudd, Peyton Manning, Ron Livingston, Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens, and Zachary Levi in the crowd, among many other A-listers.

We loved working on this project and are already buzzing about next year, and if we're being honest, rolling our eyes at the thought of the Patriots making it back again, too.