Best of 2017: The Coolest Tech We Saw at Events

It feels as if the bar is moving higher and higher for experiential marketing activations. Technology now touches every aspect of our daily lives—and when something becomes common and expected it’s more difficult to make it surprising and impressive. Brands and marketers know that in order to wow their audiences—and create experiences that they’ll remember and want to share—they have to stand out, and technology creates the best potential to do just that. We’ve rounded up 10 of the most interesting examples of how technology such as virtual reality, biometrics, gesture tracking, and more are being used at events of all types.