Best of 2018: BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories of 2018

The annual Time 100 gala took a spot on both the Top 100 Events in the United States and New York's Top 100 Events, both of which were among the most-read stories on BizBash.com this year. Portraits of honorees decorated the cocktails area of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Looking back on the year in events in 2018, BizBash editors are reflecting on the news, trends, and other ideas that caught everyone's attention. The most popular stories of the year were topped by our inaugural list of the Top 500 people in events, published in our fall issue. Other popular stories included coverage of the Winter Olympics, the Super Bowl halftime show, and innovative conferences from Marriott and Girlboss were the most-read stories of the year. Readers also wanted inspiration for projection mapping, stage design, and catering. Here are the 25 most-viewed stories published this year on BizBash.com.

1. The Top 500 People in Events

2. What It Took to Craft a Dinner for More Than 18,500 Conference Guests

3. 16 Mind-Blowing Examples of Projection Mapping

4. Top 100 Events in the United States 2018

5. Here's How Marriott Used Experiential Techniques to Liven Up a Sales Conference

6. Top 100 Events in Canada 2018

7. Rating the Pyeongchang Olympics: Event Producers Give Opening Ceremony a B+

8. 19 Creative Ways to Empower Women at Events

9. Hit the Mall: Why Your Next Event Might Be in a Shopping Center

10. New York's Top 100 Events 2018

11. 15 Flower-Free Centerpieces That Didn't Skimp on Elegance

12. 2018 Preview: Event Tech Predictions From Industry Experts

13. What the Museum of Selfies Can Teach Us About Photo Ops at Events

14. 13 Stylish—and Functional—Ideas for Name Badges

15. 14 Wellness-Focused Event & Catering Ideas for a Healthy New Year

16. BizBash Announces Finalists for the 2018 Event Style Awards

17. How Girlboss Created a “Conference Unlike Any Other Conference”

18. 2018 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Boston Venues for Meetings and Events

19. 2018 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Venues for Meetings and Events

20. How Adidas Rethought the Music Festival With a Fan-First Event

21. The 2018 Design Issue: Event Design Rebels

22. Rating Super Bowl LII: Event Producers Give Justin Timberlake Halftime Show a B

23. 10 New Philadelphia Venues for Summer Entertaining and Events

24. Southern California's Top 100 Events 2018

25. 12 Modern Takes on Stage Design