BizBash Announces Finalists for the 2017 Event Style Awards

Leading event production agencies, brands, and tech companies are among the finalists for the BizBash Event Style Awards. For the fifth year, the awards will honor the best ideas, strategies, and products in the industry. After considering hundreds of submissions, the judges have narrowed down each category to the finalists. The winners will be announced at BizBash Live: New York on October 25 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Best Association Event

ILEA Minnesota Star Awards: The Unluckiest Bash

Submitted by Machine Shop

The American Payroll Association's 35th Annual Congress

Submitted by American Payroll Association

The Tech Experience at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2017

Submitted by Jack Morton

Best Catering at an Event

2017 Grammy Celebration After-Party: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Submitted by Patina Restaurant Group

Hilton Americas Leadership Managed Awards Dinner

Submitted by Hilton Hotels Corporation

Adobe Max Bash 2016

Submitted by Wolfgang Puck Catering

Best Conference

C2 Montréal

Submitted by C2 Montréal

Girlboss Rally Los Angeles

Submitted by the Gathery

Oracle OpenWorld 2016

Submitted by Mosaic Experiential

Best Corporate Event Concept Budget Over $250,000

La Maison Rémy Martin

Submitted by the Gathery

Mastercard Smart

Submitted by First

Welcome to Camp Ignite

Submitted by Destination South Meetings and Events

Best Corporate Event Concept Budget Under $250,000

Axios Launch

Submitted by Advoc8

Mad Hatter Garden Party

Submitted by SpotOn Events

Miracle on 72nd Street

Submitted by 72andSunny

Best Event Decor Budget Over $250,000

29Rooms

Submitted by Refinery29

Once Upon a Time: Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala

Submitted by Events by Fabulous

Game of Thrones Holiday Party

Submitted by Silhouette Group

Best Event Decor Budget Under $250,000

Asolo Repertory Theatre's Season Celebration on Stage

Submitted by Asolo Repertory Theatre

Sephora 2016 Holiday Preview

Submitted by The Gathery

Swarovski x C.F.D.A. Awards Cocktail Party

Submitted by the Gathery

Best Event Entertainment Act

Ovation at LiveWorx Technology Conference

Submitted by Ovation

PHRG Cancun

Submitted by Agency Be

PS Studios

Submitted by Tryon Entertainment

Best Event Lighting Design

29Rooms

Submitted by Refinery29

Adobe Max

Submitted by SO Events

Asian Art Museum Gala

Submitted by Got Light

Best Experimental Incentive Program

BMW Center of Excellence 2016

Submitted by Eventworks, Inc. and the Performance Group

Mini Countryman Launch 2017

Submitted by Campos Creative Works

PHRG Cancun

Submitted by Agency Be

Best Floral Design for an Event or Meeting

Enchanted Secret Garden Wedding

Submitted by Swoop



Love in Motion

Submitted by At The P

Tinder Her Conference

Submitted by B Floral

Best Guerrilla Marketing Initiative/Marketing Campaign

Air France Paris for Dessert

Submitted by Gradient Experiential

Carl's Jr.'s the Purge

Submitted by 72andSunny

Dixie Deadzone Diners

Submitted by NA Collective

Best Interactive Technology for Events

Boomset NFC Automation at Night Shift Antwerp

Submitted by Boomset

Hollagram

Submitted by VNTANA

Mashbooth App for iPad

Submitted by Mashbooths

Best New Event Product/Service

Decora Event Rentals

Submitted by Decora Event Rentals

GoodGrief.NYC

Submitted by GoodGrief.NYC

Rock and Roll Team Building

Submitted by Rock and Roll Team Building

Best Nonprofit Event Concept Budget Over $250,000

An Evening of History. In the Making.

Submitted by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

Scrubs in the City: London

Submitted by Sick Kids Foundation

The Bash

Submitted by UJA-Federation of New York

Best Nonprofit Event Concept Budget Under $250,000

30th Annual Crystal Ball

Submitted by British Columbia Children's Hospital

Fête Chinoise

Submitted by Palettera

Art Alive Premiere Dinner

Submitted by San Diego Museum of Art

Best Product Launch

Dodge Demon Launch

Submitted by George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Dom Perignon the Vintage Trinity

Submitted by Gradient Experiential

Good Girl

Submitted by Eventique

Best Registration or Event Management Solution

Boomset Custom-Branded Registration Experience

Submitted by Boomset

Regpack

Submitted by Regpacks

Ribyt, Powered by Condé Nast

Submitted by Ribyt

Best Social Event

25th Anniversary French Riviera Celebration

Submitted by SO Events

Colorful Candy-Theme Bat Mitzvah

Submitted by Penncora Productions, Inc.

Sharp

Submitted by Diana Gould Ltd.

Best Sponsor Activation at an Event

Casa Cisco at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games

Submitted by George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Good Behavior at BlogHer

Submitted by Go Experience Design

The South Park 20 Experience

Submitted by Pop2Life

Best Staging and Set Design

29Rooms

Submitted by Refinery29

2016 Young Living Grand International Convention

Submitted by Cornerstone Show Foundation

Philadelphia Flower Show Entrance Set Design

Submitted by GMR Design

Best Sustainability/Corporate Social Responsibility for an Event or Meeting

Animal Kingdom

Submitted by Production Glue

Forevermark Journey

Submitted by Eventique

Paint the Town Green

Submitted by Centennial College

Best Tabletop Design

Game of Thrones Holiday Party

Submitted by Silhouette Group

Joie de Vivre Dinner Hosted by Laura Mercier

Submitted by East of Ellie, an Events Company

Lincoln Launch

Submitted by McNabb Roick Events

Best Trade Show Booth

American Express C.E.S. Escape the Office

Submitted by Momentum Worldwide

Caterpillar at MINExpo 2016

Submitted by GES Exposition Services

HGTV and Food Network Cupcake Challenge

Submitted by Pop2Life

Best Trade or Consumer Show

CPhI North America 2017

Submitted by UBM

Fencetech & MetalFab 2017—History in the Making

Submitted by Fusion Marketing

New York International Auto Show

Submitted by Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association

Best Use of Event Technology

Amazon Prime Originals at South by Southwest

Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

PepsiCo Creator and Mountain Dew

Submitted by PMK-BNC

Samsung Galaxy S8: Unbox Your Phone

Submitted by Wasserman

Best Use of Social Media for an Event or Meeting

29Rooms

Submitted by Refinery 29

#OnlyOnRodeo Spring Floral Art Installation

Submitted by Agenc

Target Making History

Submitted by Dufour & Co Productions

Best Use of Special Effects at Events

Audi A5 Launch: AI vs. You

Submitted by Departament

Samsung Galaxy S8: Unbox Your Phone

Submitted by Wasserman

The Infinity Wall

Submitted by Megavision Arts

Best Use of Video at an Event

Adidas Army All-American Bowl

Submitted by Henry V Events

Hearst Digital Newfronts

Submitted by BMF Media

The Video Floor @ The Warped Zone

Submitted by GSI Puerto Rico

Best Video Capture of an Event

KIA N.B.A. All-Star Ride

Submitted by IMG

Pandora @ SXSW 2017

Submitted by Pandora

Pandora Summer Crush 2016

Submitted by Pandora