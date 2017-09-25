BizBash Announces Finalists for the 2017 Event Style Awards

Leading event production agencies, brands, and tech companies are among the finalists for the BizBash Event Style Awards. For the fifth year, the awards will honor the best ideas, strategies, and products in the industry. After considering hundreds of submissions, the judges have narrowed down each category to the finalists. The winners will be announced at BizBash Live: New York on October 25 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
Register here for BizBash Live: New York
Best Association Event
ILEA Minnesota Star Awards: The Unluckiest Bash
Submitted by Machine Shop
The American Payroll Association's 35th Annual Congress
Submitted by American Payroll Association
The Tech Experience at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2017
Submitted by Jack Morton
Best Catering at an Event
2017 Grammy Celebration After-Party: A Midsummer Night's Dream
Submitted by Patina Restaurant Group
Hilton Americas Leadership Managed Awards Dinner
Submitted by Hilton Hotels Corporation
Adobe Max Bash 2016
Submitted by Wolfgang Puck Catering
Best Conference
C2 Montréal
Submitted by C2 Montréal
Girlboss Rally Los Angeles
Submitted by the Gathery
Oracle OpenWorld 2016
Submitted by Mosaic Experiential
Best Corporate Event Concept Budget Over $250,000
La Maison Rémy Martin
Submitted by the Gathery
Mastercard Smart
Submitted by First
Welcome to Camp Ignite
Submitted by Destination South Meetings and Events
Best Corporate Event Concept Budget Under $250,000
Axios Launch
Submitted by Advoc8
Mad Hatter Garden Party
Submitted by SpotOn Events
Miracle on 72nd Street
Submitted by 72andSunny
Best Event Decor Budget Over $250,000
29Rooms
Submitted by Refinery29
Once Upon a Time: Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala
Submitted by Events by Fabulous
Game of Thrones Holiday Party
Submitted by Silhouette Group
Best Event Decor Budget Under $250,000
Asolo Repertory Theatre's Season Celebration on Stage
Submitted by Asolo Repertory Theatre
Sephora 2016 Holiday Preview
Submitted by The Gathery
Swarovski x C.F.D.A. Awards Cocktail Party
Submitted by the Gathery
Best Event Entertainment Act
Ovation at LiveWorx Technology Conference
Submitted by Ovation
PHRG Cancun
Submitted by Agency Be
PS Studios
Submitted by Tryon Entertainment
Best Event Lighting Design
29Rooms
Submitted by Refinery29
Adobe Max
Submitted by SO Events
Asian Art Museum Gala
Submitted by Got Light
Best Experimental Incentive Program
BMW Center of Excellence 2016
Submitted by Eventworks, Inc. and the Performance Group
Mini Countryman Launch 2017
Submitted by Campos Creative Works
PHRG Cancun
Submitted by Agency Be
Best Floral Design for an Event or Meeting
Enchanted Secret Garden Wedding
Submitted by Swoop
Love in Motion
Submitted by At The P
Tinder Her Conference
Submitted by B Floral
Best Guerrilla Marketing Initiative/Marketing Campaign
Air France Paris for Dessert
Submitted by Gradient Experiential
Carl's Jr.'s the Purge
Submitted by 72andSunny
Dixie Deadzone Diners
Submitted by NA Collective
Best Interactive Technology for Events
Boomset NFC Automation at Night Shift Antwerp
Submitted by Boomset
Hollagram
Submitted by VNTANA
Mashbooth App for iPad
Submitted by Mashbooths
Best New Event Product/Service
Decora Event Rentals
Submitted by Decora Event Rentals
GoodGrief.NYC
Submitted by GoodGrief.NYC
Rock and Roll Team Building
Submitted by Rock and Roll Team Building
Best Nonprofit Event Concept Budget Over $250,000
An Evening of History. In the Making.
Submitted by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology
Scrubs in the City: London
Submitted by Sick Kids Foundation
The Bash
Submitted by UJA-Federation of New York
Best Nonprofit Event Concept Budget Under $250,000
30th Annual Crystal Ball
Submitted by British Columbia Children's Hospital
Fête Chinoise
Submitted by Palettera
Art Alive Premiere Dinner
Submitted by San Diego Museum of Art
Best Product Launch
Dodge Demon Launch
Submitted by George P. Johnson Experience Marketing
Dom Perignon the Vintage Trinity
Submitted by Gradient Experiential
Good Girl
Submitted by Eventique
Best Registration or Event Management Solution
Boomset Custom-Branded Registration Experience
Submitted by Boomset
Regpack
Submitted by Regpacks
Ribyt, Powered by Condé Nast
Submitted by Ribyt
Best Social Event
25th Anniversary French Riviera Celebration
Submitted by SO Events
Colorful Candy-Theme Bat Mitzvah
Submitted by Penncora Productions, Inc.
Sharp
Submitted by Diana Gould Ltd.
Best Sponsor Activation at an Event
Casa Cisco at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games
Submitted by George P. Johnson Experience Marketing
Good Behavior at BlogHer
Submitted by Go Experience Design
The South Park 20 Experience
Submitted by Pop2Life
Best Staging and Set Design
29Rooms
Submitted by Refinery29
2016 Young Living Grand International Convention
Submitted by Cornerstone Show Foundation
Philadelphia Flower Show Entrance Set Design
Submitted by GMR Design
Best Sustainability/Corporate Social Responsibility for an Event or Meeting
Animal Kingdom
Submitted by Production Glue
Forevermark Journey
Submitted by Eventique
Paint the Town Green
Submitted by Centennial College
Best Tabletop Design
Game of Thrones Holiday Party
Submitted by Silhouette Group
Joie de Vivre Dinner Hosted by Laura Mercier
Submitted by East of Ellie, an Events Company
Lincoln Launch
Submitted by McNabb Roick Events
Best Trade Show Booth
American Express C.E.S. Escape the Office
Submitted by Momentum Worldwide
Caterpillar at MINExpo 2016
Submitted by GES Exposition Services
HGTV and Food Network Cupcake Challenge
Submitted by Pop2Life
Best Trade or Consumer Show
CPhI North America 2017
Submitted by UBM
Fencetech & MetalFab 2017—History in the Making
Submitted by Fusion Marketing
New York International Auto Show
Submitted by Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association
Best Use of Event Technology
Amazon Prime Originals at South by Southwest
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency
PepsiCo Creator and Mountain Dew
Submitted by PMK-BNC
Samsung Galaxy S8: Unbox Your Phone
Submitted by Wasserman
Best Use of Social Media for an Event or Meeting
29Rooms
Submitted by Refinery 29
#OnlyOnRodeo Spring Floral Art Installation
Submitted by Agenc
Target Making History
Submitted by Dufour & Co Productions
Best Use of Special Effects at Events
Audi A5 Launch: AI vs. You
Submitted by Departament
Samsung Galaxy S8: Unbox Your Phone
Submitted by Wasserman
The Infinity Wall
Submitted by Megavision Arts
Best Use of Video at an Event
Adidas Army All-American Bowl
Submitted by Henry V Events
Hearst Digital Newfronts
Submitted by BMF Media
The Video Floor @ The Warped Zone
Submitted by GSI Puerto Rico
Best Video Capture of an Event
KIA N.B.A. All-Star Ride
Submitted by IMG
Pandora @ SXSW 2017
Submitted by Pandora
Pandora Summer Crush 2016
Submitted by Pandora