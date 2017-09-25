LIST YOUR BIZ
FROM THE EDITORS

BizBash Announces Finalists for the 2017 Event Style Awards

Winners in 30 categories will be announced at BizBash Live: New York on October 25.

September 25, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook

Leading event production agencies, brands, and tech companies are among the finalists for the BizBash Event Style Awards. For the fifth year, the awards will honor the best ideas, strategies, and products in the industry. After considering hundreds of submissions, the judges have narrowed down each category to the finalists. The winners will be announced at BizBash Live: New York on October 25 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

    Register here for BizBash Live: New York

Best Association Event
ILEA Minnesota Star Awards: The Unluckiest Bash
Submitted by Machine Shop

The American Payroll Association's 35th Annual Congress
Submitted by American Payroll Association

The Tech Experience at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2017
Submitted by Jack Morton

Best Catering at an Event
2017 Grammy Celebration After-Party: A Midsummer Night's Dream
Submitted by Patina Restaurant Group

Hilton Americas Leadership Managed Awards Dinner
Submitted by Hilton Hotels Corporation

Adobe Max Bash 2016
Submitted by Wolfgang Puck Catering

Best Conference
C2 Montréal
Submitted by C2 Montréal

Girlboss Rally Los Angeles
Submitted by the Gathery

Oracle OpenWorld 2016
Submitted by Mosaic Experiential

Best Corporate Event Concept Budget Over $250,000
La Maison Rémy Martin
Submitted by the Gathery

Mastercard Smart
Submitted by First

Welcome to Camp Ignite
Submitted by Destination South Meetings and Events

Best Corporate Event Concept Budget Under $250,000
Axios Launch
Submitted by Advoc8

Mad Hatter Garden Party
Submitted by SpotOn Events

Miracle on 72nd Street
Submitted by 72andSunny

Best Event Decor Budget Over $250,000
29Rooms
Submitted by Refinery29

Once Upon a Time: Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala
Submitted by Events by Fabulous

Game of Thrones Holiday Party
Submitted by Silhouette Group

Best Event Decor Budget Under $250,000
Asolo Repertory Theatre's Season Celebration on Stage
Submitted by Asolo Repertory Theatre

Sephora 2016 Holiday Preview
Submitted by The Gathery

Swarovski x C.F.D.A. Awards Cocktail Party
Submitted by the Gathery

Best Event Entertainment Act
Ovation at LiveWorx Technology Conference
Submitted by Ovation

PHRG Cancun
Submitted by Agency Be

PS Studios
Submitted by Tryon Entertainment

Best Event Lighting Design
29Rooms
Submitted by Refinery29

Adobe Max
Submitted by SO Events

Asian Art Museum Gala
Submitted by Got Light

Best Experimental Incentive Program
BMW Center of Excellence 2016
Submitted by Eventworks, Inc. and the Performance Group

Mini Countryman Launch 2017
Submitted by Campos Creative Works

PHRG Cancun
Submitted by Agency Be

Best Floral Design for an Event or Meeting
Enchanted Secret Garden Wedding
Submitted by Swoop

Love in Motion
Submitted by At The P

Tinder Her Conference
Submitted by B Floral

Best Guerrilla Marketing Initiative/Marketing Campaign
Air France Paris for Dessert
Submitted by Gradient Experiential

Carl's Jr.'s the Purge
Submitted by 72andSunny

Dixie Deadzone Diners
Submitted by NA Collective

Best Interactive Technology for Events
Boomset NFC Automation at Night Shift Antwerp
Submitted by Boomset

Hollagram
Submitted by VNTANA

Mashbooth App for iPad
Submitted by Mashbooths

Best New Event Product/Service
Decora Event Rentals
Submitted by Decora Event Rentals

GoodGrief.NYC
Submitted by GoodGrief.NYC

Rock and Roll Team Building
Submitted by Rock and Roll Team Building

Best Nonprofit Event Concept Budget Over $250,000
An Evening of History. In the Making.
Submitted by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

Scrubs in the City: London
Submitted by Sick Kids Foundation

The Bash
Submitted by UJA-Federation of New York

Best Nonprofit Event Concept Budget Under $250,000
30th Annual Crystal Ball
Submitted by British Columbia Children's Hospital

Fête Chinoise
Submitted by Palettera

Art Alive Premiere Dinner
Submitted by San Diego Museum of Art

Best Product Launch
Dodge Demon Launch
Submitted by George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Dom Perignon the Vintage Trinity
Submitted by Gradient Experiential

Good Girl
Submitted by Eventique

Best Registration or Event Management Solution
Boomset Custom-Branded Registration Experience
Submitted by Boomset

Regpack
Submitted by Regpacks

Ribyt, Powered by Condé Nast
Submitted by Ribyt

Best Social Event
25th Anniversary French Riviera Celebration
Submitted by SO Events

Colorful Candy-Theme Bat Mitzvah
Submitted by Penncora Productions, Inc.

Sharp
Submitted by Diana Gould Ltd.

Best Sponsor Activation at an Event
Casa Cisco at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games
Submitted by George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Good Behavior at BlogHer
Submitted by Go Experience Design

The South Park 20 Experience
Submitted by Pop2Life

Best Staging and Set Design
29Rooms
Submitted by Refinery29

2016 Young Living Grand International Convention
Submitted by Cornerstone Show Foundation

Philadelphia Flower Show Entrance Set Design
Submitted by GMR Design

Best Sustainability/Corporate Social Responsibility for an Event or Meeting
Animal Kingdom
Submitted by Production Glue

Forevermark Journey
Submitted by Eventique

Paint the Town Green
Submitted by Centennial College

Best Tabletop Design
Game of Thrones Holiday Party
Submitted by Silhouette Group

Joie de Vivre Dinner Hosted by Laura Mercier
Submitted by East of Ellie, an Events Company

Lincoln Launch
Submitted by McNabb Roick Events

Best Trade Show Booth
American Express C.E.S. Escape the Office
Submitted by Momentum Worldwide

Caterpillar at MINExpo 2016
Submitted by GES Exposition Services

HGTV and Food Network Cupcake Challenge
Submitted by Pop2Life

Best Trade or Consumer Show
CPhI North America 2017
Submitted by UBM

Fencetech & MetalFab 2017—History in the Making
Submitted by Fusion Marketing

New York International Auto Show
Submitted by Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association

Best Use of Event Technology
Amazon Prime Originals at South by Southwest
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

PepsiCo Creator and Mountain Dew
Submitted by PMK-BNC

Samsung Galaxy S8: Unbox Your Phone
Submitted by Wasserman

Best Use of Social Media for an Event or Meeting
29Rooms
Submitted by Refinery 29

#OnlyOnRodeo Spring Floral Art Installation
Submitted by Agenc

Target Making History
Submitted by Dufour & Co Productions

Best Use of Special Effects at Events
Audi A5 Launch: AI vs. You
Submitted by Departament

Samsung Galaxy S8: Unbox Your Phone
Submitted by Wasserman

The Infinity Wall
Submitted by Megavision Arts

Best Use of Video at an Event
Adidas Army All-American Bowl
Submitted by Henry V Events

Hearst Digital Newfronts
Submitted by BMF Media

The Video Floor @ The Warped Zone
Submitted by GSI Puerto Rico

Best Video Capture of an Event
KIA N.B.A. All-Star Ride
Submitted by IMG

Pandora @ SXSW 2017
Submitted by Pandora

Pandora Summer Crush 2016
Submitted by Pandora

