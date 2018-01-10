LIST YOUR BIZ
BizBash Launches New Awards Program for Venues

The BizBash Event Space Awards will recognize venues in several categories, including hotels, restaurants, and conference centers.

January 10, 2018, 7:31 AM EST

Recognizing the importance of venues to an event's success, BizBash has launched a new awards program to recognize top venues. The BizBash Event Space Awards, now open for submissions, will honor venues in 24 categories. The categories are divided into two segments: usage type (venues used for concerts, weddings, or conferences, for instance) and facility type (ballrooms, restaurants, hotels, rooftops, and more). Entries will be evaluated based on each venue’s aesthetics, amenities, and suitability for meeting or events, among other qualities.

The deadline to enter is March 2. The winners will be announced at BizBash Live: Florida on May 16 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.

The new awards build on the success of the annual BizBash Event Style Awards, which recognize the work of event industry professionals in categories such as event design, catering, technology, and more.

