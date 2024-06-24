Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments

From a tech giant to a luggage startup, these companies have demonstrated creativity, cleverness, and an overall coolness with their activations, events, and experiences.

Michele Laufik
June 24, 2024
Industry Innovators2024 Brands Article Article Image

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Its Smart Experience Design solution delivers highly impactful experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

Artificial intelligence and chatbots might be all the rage right now, but genuine human connection is still at the heart of creating engaging experiences. And that’s something these 10 brands embrace.

Our annual list includes companies who understand the power of experiential marketing and have invested in the idea of creating fresh, new concepts that will wow any audience. It includes mainstays like American Express, which continues to generate well-executed fan experiences, along with newbies such as Béis and Formula 1, both of which have gone from 0 to 60 in terms of brand awareness and engagement. 

Keep scrolling to see the 10 companies that have engaged attendees and consumers with their experiential marketing strategies in the past year. 

American Express
Béis 
Disney 
DoorDash 
Formula 1
Google 
Marriott  
Pinterest 
Reddit 
Sports Illustrated

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
Pinterest Manifestival at Cannes Lions was designed to spark creativity with lots of hands-on activities.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Pinterest
CES attendees could test out Magic Editor, an experimental editing experience in Google Photos on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that uses generative AI to make complex photo edits easier.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Google
The Formula 1 Exhibition features six curated rooms that explore the past, present, and future of the sport.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Formula 1
Related Stories
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Industry Innovators2024 Article 03
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
Industry Innovators2024 Article 02
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Vendors & Suppliers Bringing Big Ideas to Life
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
The global hotel brand continues its partnerships with sports leagues while building awareness for the Marriott Bonvoy program.
Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Pinterest
The social media platform translates its aspirational online presence into IRL experiences.
Pinterest Manifestival at Cannes Lions was designed to spark creativity with lots of hands-on activities.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Google
The tech giant uses interactive experiences to help consumers better understand its products and features.
CES attendees could test out Magic Editor, an experimental editing experience in Google Photos on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that uses generative AI to make complex photo edits easier.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Formula 1
It’s become a global sporting phenomenon thanks to market expansion and year-round experiences for racing fans.
The Formula 1 Exhibition features six curated rooms that explore the past, present, and future of the sport.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: DoorDash
The delivery and takeout platform has taken its experiential game to the next level with inventive activations tied to major events and festivals.
At this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, DoorDash activated at the fan experience known as the NBA Crossover for the first time. The concept, called “The Corner 3,” was an NBA-themed bodega and experience featuring memorabilia, historic photos, and custom artwork. Fans had the chance to test their knowledge at trivia to receive prizes, and DashPass members were able to enter a sweepstakes with premium prizing.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Disney
The company’s wide network of brands, including Hulu, ESPN, National Geographic, and FX, has built a menagerie of immersive experiences for fans and viewers.
In the Hulu series, actor Ben Glenroy is murdered before starring in the Death Rattle play on Broadway. The cast and crew of the show are the prime suspects and are being investigated by Glenroy’s three friends and neighbors. At the pop-up, guests were able to gather clues and form ideas about whodunnit.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2024: See 20+ Activations From New York's Hottest Music Fest
Meetings
8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Pride Month 2024: A Look at Events Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ Community Around the U.S.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Hello Sunshine, Expedia, Crown Royal, and More
Food Trends
Should You Add Carbon Labeling to Your Event Menus?
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: American Express
The financial services company continues to cater to its card members and prospective consumers with unique experiences at a range of events across sectors.
In May, Amex brought to life its partnership with F1 ACADEMY with a card member-exclusive kickoff event during Miami Race Week.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Reddit
The platform’s conversations come to life through immersive experiences aimed at marketers and advertisers.
At this year's SXSW, Reddit took over South Austin restaurant Two Hands. Along with programming, the space served food and drinks that were recommended by fellow Redditors.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Sports Illustrated
The media brand has entered the experience space in a big way and has plans to expand even further.
This year's SI The Party featured performances from Kygo and The Chainsmokers, along with a special appearance by Captain Morgan partners Bebe Rexha and NFL legend Victor Cruz.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Béis
The luggage company aims to raise brand awareness and build loyalty through its playful experiences.
In February, the brand hosted a two-day “Béis Wash” pop-up in West Hollywood.
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: BizBash's 15 Over 50
BizBash is highlighting event profs who inspire us with their longevity and leadership.
Bb24 15o50 Nominations Open Digital Material Sizes 700x467 Article Hero
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Page 1 of 48
Next Page