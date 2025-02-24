Ian Sloane is the co-owner and technical director of Haute Mobile Disco, which provides DJs, music, and sound systems for events. He's based in Los Angeles.

Photo: Courtesy of Haute Mobile Disco How he got his start: "Music has always been at the center of my life. I started performing at a young age and eventually toured the world as a bass player, experiencing firsthand how live music can shape energy and bring people together. After years on the road, I returned to LA and dove deeper into music production, drawn to the challenge of curating the perfect flow for an event. How a well-crafted set can control a room, elevate emotions, and create lasting memories became an obsession.

Beyond performing, I also taught music to middle schoolers, which gave me a new appreciation for the power of music as a connector—whether in a classroom or on a packed dance floor. My background in both performance and education helped shape my approach to event production: understanding an audience; reading the room; and knowing when to build, when to hold back, and when to let loose.

Eventually, I connected with Michelle Sinclair, an incredible DJ and director, and became part of the Haute Mobile Disco team. We aim to take people on a journey—from the night's first track to the last. We collaborate closely with clients to build playlists that reflect their unique style while staying flexible to the crowd's energy. With my experience in live performance, we’ve also brought in top-tier musicians, engineers, and designers from the hospitality and entertainment industries, blending the excitement of live music with the energy of a DJ-driven event. The result is a unique, immersive experience that transforms any space into something unforgettable."

Photo: Courtesy of Haute Mobile Disco

What innovation means to him: "Innovation in live production entertainment constantly pushes creative and technical boundaries to create experiences that feel fresh, immersive, and unforgettable. It’s not just about using the latest technology—it’s about finding new ways to engage audiences, tell stories, and elevate an event's energy.

Staying innovative is essential because the industry constantly evolves, and audience expectations are higher than ever. People crave experiences that surprise them, and if you’re not adapting, you risk becoming stagnant. Especially in DJing and event production, where trends shift rapidly, being forward-thinking can set you apart—whether it’s incorporating live musicians in unique ways, integrating interactive elements, or using AI-driven visuals.

For inspiration, I look at various sources: cutting-edge music festivals, avant-garde theater, emerging tech in film and media, and architecture or nature. I also find that collaborating with artists and professionals from different fields gives me new ideas—cross-pollination of creativity leads to breakthroughs. And, of course, staying hands-on with new gear, experimenting in the studio, and taking creative risks in live settings keeps the fire going."

What sets his company apart: "With a background in live music, world touring, and music education, I deeply understand how to read a crowd, build anticipation, and create organic moments rather than preplanned. Haute Mobile Disco isn’t just about playing great music; it’s about crafting a journey, ensuring every transition and track choice enhances the energy in the room.

Additionally, we elevate events by integrating live musicians—whether it’s a saxophonist weaving through the crowd, a percussionist adding depth to the beats, or a violinist creating an unexpected moment of beauty.

Flexibility is another key factor. We collaborate closely with clients to reflect their unique music tastes while adapting to the night's energy. The ability to mix genres fluidly, take creative risks, and truly personalize each event makes what we do feel special and one-of-a-kind.

Ultimately, it’s not just about throwing a party—it’s about creating an experience people will talk about long after the night ends."

Photo: Courtesy of Haute Mobile Disco

Memorable moment: "One of the most memorable events I’ve worked on was a wedding in Oregon on a cliffside overlooking the ocean. Everything about the night felt magical—the setting, the energy, and the way the music carried the evening from one unforgettable moment to the next.

What made it special was how seamlessly we blended live music with the DJ set. During cocktail hour, a violinist played alongside deep house tracks. Then, we transitioned into a high-energy dance set with a percussionist and saxophonist interacting with the crowd. The guests were immersed entirely, feeding off the energy and creating this almost festival-like atmosphere.

But what stood out was the couple’s reaction. They trusted us to take them on a journey, and by the end of the night, they told us it was better than they could have imagined. Seeing that kind of pure joy and knowing we helped create a moment they’ll never forget is what makes this work so rewarding."

His biggest hope for the industry: "The future of the events industry is all about creating more immersive, personalized, and unforgettable experiences. People don’t just want to attend events but to feel part of something unique.

Events are becoming more tailored to each client, using technology to enhance music selection, visuals, and audience interaction. The blend of live musicians with DJ sets will continue to grow, making performances feel more dynamic and engaging. Advances in lighting, sound, and visuals will push creativity further, while sustainability will play a more significant role in event production.

Most importantly, events will become more than just parties—they’ll tell a story, build emotion, and leave a lasting impact. I aim to stay ahead of these trends, combining high-end production with real human connection to create experiences that people will remember long after the music stops."