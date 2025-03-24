To event producer David Landgraf, innovation is about "anticipating not just what’s next, but what’s possible." It's an attitude all the planners, designers, and producers on our list share. This group of industry innovators isn't afraid of taking risks, of paying close attention to trends—and then of blazing their own trails.
Whether it's shipping thousands of decor items across the Atlantic on a commercial freighter, or creating a milelong red carpet for a TV promotion, or finding clever ways to bring abstract blockchain technology to life through decor, this creative crew is pushing the industry forward in new and exciting ways. Click through the profiles below to learn what drew them to the industry, how they define "innovation," their most memorable events, and much more.
Austin James
Founder & Head of Experience Design and Architecture, Curious Fox LLC
Catlin Choate & Alina Skonieczny
Managing Partners & Co-Founders, CAT/ALINA Productions
David Landgraf
Event Producer & Chief Experience Officer, Make It Happen Mgmt
Dee Lee
Event Producer, Dee Lee Designs
Liron David
Founder & CEO, Eventique
Penny Haas
Owner & Lead Planner, Penny Haas LLC
Tchernavia Sessum
Lead Producer, The T. Ronise Group
Treasa Leigh Brown
Founder & Creative Director, Leigh Event Group
Ty Kuppig
Founder & Creative Director, TYGER Productions
Vivienne Errington-Barnes
CEO & Founder, Shift + Alt Events
About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.
If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!