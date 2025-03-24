Free Webinar April 3: AI-Powered Event Personalization.
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Planners, Designers & Producers Who Are Defining the Next Era of Events

This creative crew is using standout designs, smart engagement strategies, and flawless execution to move the event industry forward.

Claire Hoffman
March 24, 2025
To event producer David Landgraf, innovation is about "anticipating not just what’s next, but what’s possible." It's an attitude all the planners, designers, and producers on our list share. This group of industry innovators isn't afraid of taking risks, of paying close attention to trends—and then of blazing their own trails. 

Whether it's shipping thousands of decor items across the Atlantic on a commercial freighter, or creating a milelong red carpet for a TV promotion, or finding clever ways to bring abstract blockchain technology to life through decor, this creative crew is pushing the industry forward in new and exciting ways. Click through the profiles below to learn what drew them to the industry, how they define "innovation," their most memorable events, and much more.

Austin James
Founder & Head of Experience Design and Architecture, Curious Fox LLC

Catlin Choate & Alina Skonieczny
Managing Partners & Co-Founders, CAT/ALINA Productions

David Landgraf
Event Producer & Chief Experience Officer, Make It Happen Mgmt

Dee Lee
Event Producer, Dee Lee Designs

Liron David
Founder & CEO, Eventique

Penny Haas
Owner & Lead Planner, Penny Haas LLC

Tchernavia Sessum
Lead Producer, The T. Ronise Group

Treasa Leigh Brown
Founder & Creative Director, Leigh Event Group

Ty Kuppig
Founder & Creative Director, TYGER Productions

Vivienne Errington-Barnes
CEO & Founder, Shift + Alt Events

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!

Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Vivienne Errington-Barnes
The CEO and founder of Shift + Alt Events describes her company as "a bespoke event planning company focused entirely on originality."
Errington-Barnes produced a 700-guest event for cryptocurrency company Solana. Click here for a highlight video of the unique experience.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ty Kuppig
The founder and creative director of TYGER Productions draws from his background in architecture, theater, and film to create meticulously choreographed guest experiences.
'Designing and producing events requires the conceptualization and planning of architecture, the emotion of theater, and the visual storytelling and orchestration of film,' says Kuppig.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown
The founder and creative director of Leigh Event Group draws inspiration from a vast array of cultural influences.
'What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility,' says Brown.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tchernavia Sessum
The events manager for Allies in Hope and lead producer for The T. Ronise Group LLC is passionate about combining event production and community engagement.
Sessum produced the Hope for Houston Ball with Allies in Hope, which helped raise funds for the first summer camp for children living with HIV in Texas.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Penny Haas
The owner and lead planner of Penny Haas LLC leans on her venue background and out-of-the-box thinking to plan events that are both fun and functional.
Haas plans and coordinates weddings, corporate events, experiences, and private events; she also offers venue services and event solutions.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Liron David
The founder and CEO of Eventique believes that events can create meaningful connections that drive momentum and hope for a better world.
'If we’re not continuing to dream big, we live in a cut-and-paste world,' says David.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Dee Lee
The event producer behind Dee Lee Designs draws from her photography background to create visually stunning experiences for her clients.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: David Landgraf
The event producer and chief experience officer for Make It Happen Management works to create events that feel intentional, personalized, and impactful.
'At Make It Happen Mgmt, we don’t just plan events—we craft immersive experiences that resonate, inspire, and leave lasting impressions,' says Landgraf.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Cat Choate & Alina Skonieczny
The managing partners and co-founders of CAT/ALINA Productions LLC draw from their marketing backgrounds, approaching every event as a 360-degree campaign.
CAT/ALINA Productions LLC works with major brands like Fenty Beauty.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Austin James
The founder and head of experience design and architecture at Curious Fox LLC sees events as a way to create deeper human connection.
James worked on the welcome reception for the 2023 APEC Leaders Summit, which featured Gwen Stefani and President Joe Biden.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 8 Event Vendors & Suppliers Who Push Boundaries to Create Unforgettable Experiences
From fabricators to photographers to gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are constantly in pursuit of creative solutions for their clients.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Vendors And Suppliers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Jenna Ovadia
The managing director of experiential gifting at CI-Group doesn't want corporate gifting to feel corporate.
'My team and I are helping major brands deliver personalized gifting moments that foster genuine connections,' Ovadia says.
