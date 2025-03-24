To event producer David Landgraf, innovation is about "anticipating not just what’s next, but what’s possible." It's an attitude all the planners, designers, and producers on our list share. This group of industry innovators isn't afraid of taking risks, of paying close attention to trends—and then of blazing their own trails.

Whether it's shipping thousands of decor items across the Atlantic on a commercial freighter, or creating a milelong red carpet for a TV promotion, or finding clever ways to bring abstract blockchain technology to life through decor, this creative crew is pushing the industry forward in new and exciting ways. Click through the profiles below to learn what drew them to the industry, how they define "innovation," their most memorable events, and much more.

Austin James

Founder & Head of Experience Design and Architecture, Curious Fox LLC

Catlin Choate & Alina Skonieczny

Managing Partners & Co-Founders, CAT/ALINA Productions

David Landgraf

Event Producer & Chief Experience Officer, Make It Happen Mgmt

Dee Lee

Event Producer, Dee Lee Designs

Liron David

Founder & CEO, Eventique



Penny Haas

Owner & Lead Planner, Penny Haas LLC

Tchernavia Sessum

Lead Producer, The T. Ronise Group

Treasa Leigh Brown

Founder & Creative Director, Leigh Event Group

Ty Kuppig

Founder & Creative Director, TYGER Productions

Vivienne Errington-Barnes

CEO & Founder, Shift + Alt Events

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!