2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Julieanna Gray-Stipek

Julieanna Gray-Stipek, 39, is the vice president of production for Fortune.

BizBash Editors
April 21, 2025
Julieanna Gray-Stipek, 39, is the vice president of production for Fortune. She's based in New York. A quote from her nomination: "Julieanna is a dynamic leader in the events industry, blending innovation, strategy, and a deep commitment to sustainability to deliver transformative live experiences. ... As a forward-thinking strategist, she is committed to crafting events that not only drive revenue but also make a lasting impact on communities and brands alike."

My day-to-day: "The best part of working in events is that no two days are ever the same! Some days are all about preproduction meetings, where I’m chatting with vendors, brainstorming new programming ideas, and diving into every detail. Other days are spent checking off my to-do list—from menu planning to designing floor plans, decor, and signage. There are even days when I get to hit the road and visit incredible hotels, museums, restaurants, and event spaces. But the absolute best days are event days, when everything clicks and I get to watch months of hard work and planning unfold before my eyes."

My career journey: "Events have always been a huge part of my life—I even worked at a party supply store in high school! I majored in theater and media in college, which is where my passion for production really took off, and on weekends, I’d be planning and working at children's birthday parties. A few years after college, I took a temp position at Forbes, and within just a few months, I found myself leading the planning of their largest event ever: the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Philadelphia. It was a 1,000-person conference with programming, a music festival, a bar crawl, and a food festival—an enormous project for my first event!

In the years that followed, I had the privilege of planning dozens of Forbes' major conferences around the world. I was also promoted to executive director of event strategy, where I developed processes for health, safety, and security that helped guide our return to in-person events post-COVID. I also led sustainability initiatives, focusing on reducing waste, reusing materials, and supporting DEI and small businesses. Now, I’m thrilled to bring my experience from Forbes into my new role as VP of production at Fortune." Gray-Stipek led sustainability initiatives at Forbes, focusing on reducing waste, reusing materials, and supporting DEI and small businesses.Gray-Stipek led sustainability initiatives at Forbes, focusing on reducing waste, reusing materials, and supporting DEI and small businesses.Photo: Courtesy of Julieanna Gray-Stipek

What inspires me: "I’m a born-and-raised New Yorker, so I’m lucky to live in a city overflowing with inspiration and endless experiences. I’m constantly inspired by great moments—whether it’s exceptional service at a restaurant, a powerful exhibit at a museum, or a seamless hotel check-in. I love seeing how people go above and beyond to make guests feel special and appreciated, and then finding ways to bring that same magic to the events I produce.

I’m also a huge fan of design trends, always looking for ways to create spaces that feel elevated, modern, and luxurious. From observing the most popular menu items at the hottest restaurants to collaborating with caterers to bring those trends to my events, I’m always looking for new ways to enhance the experience." 'Every event I’ve worked on has a special memory attached to it,' says Gray-Stipek. 'Whether it’s seeing a speaker I’ve always admired, a big challenge or risk paying off perfectly, or watching a new concept come to life, each event holds something meaningful.'"Every event I’ve worked on has a special memory attached to it," says Gray-Stipek. "Whether it’s seeing a speaker I’ve always admired, a big challenge or risk paying off perfectly, or watching a new concept come to life, each event holds something meaningful."Photo: Colin Baldwin for Forbes

My greatest career accomplishment: "Planning the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi for three years was a massive undertaking and an accomplishment I’m incredibly proud of. For the first year of the project, I had just eight weeks from concept to execution to plan a three-day summit for 400 women, complete with a desert party, city tours, an impact day, programming at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a fashion show, and a reception at the presidential palace. Add in daily COVID screenings, a war that prevented keynote speakers from attending, a major 3 a.m. pivot from our team, and the launch of a new event app—and somehow, the event went off flawlessly.

In the years that followed, we made the event even bigger with more impactful moments, greater involvement from local businesses, mentorship opportunities, and a closing gala. We were lucky enough to have an incredible roster of speakers, including Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Catherine O'Hara, and Shania Twain. Watching the connections the attendees made in the environments we created was truly a career highlight and one of the things I’m most proud of."

The advice I'd give my younger self: "I’d tell my younger self to relax, enjoy the moment, and be more present. But, to be honest, I think my habit of always thinking about what’s next and considering all the possible outcomes is part of what’s driven my success in the event world!" 'Always lead with empathy and understanding,' says Gray-Stipek of her leadership style. 'Everyone on an event team or in production makes significant sacrifices and leaves a lot behind to show up and deliver. It’s so important to respect the time and effort the whole team brings by being transparent in all communications, sticking to the schedule, and giving the team whatever they need to thrive—whether that’s walk-throughs, food, hydration, coverage for breaks, extra copies of the run of show, or just a chance to enjoy the event when the moment’s right.'"Always lead with empathy and understanding," says Gray-Stipek of her leadership style. "Everyone on an event team or in production makes significant sacrifices and leaves a lot behind to show up and deliver. It’s so important to respect the time and effort the whole team brings by being transparent in all communications, sticking to the schedule, and giving the team whatever they need to thrive—whether that’s walk-throughs, food, hydration, coverage for breaks, extra copies of the run of show, or just a chance to enjoy the event when the moment’s right."Photo: Jamel Toppin for Forbes

My ideal day OOO: "My ideal day out of the office is actually a few days out! One day to recover, either with a massage or just relaxing on my couch binge-watching The Traitors or Housewives. Another day to stroll around the city with my husband, try a new restaurant, catch a movie, and cap it off with tickets to a Broadway show or a Knicks game. And then, a day for thrift shopping or relaxing on the beach with friends, or maybe indulging in a pizza night with my family."

What's next: "I’ll be taking on the production of Fortune’s franchise events—Brainstorm AI, Brainstorm Tech, and the Most Powerful Women’s Summit. I’m excited to work with the team at Fortune to find ways to make our events more sustainable and innovative. It’s such an exciting time to be here, and I’m grateful to be part of such a smart and talented team. My dream, though, is to eventually return to my roots and focus on planning events with a focus on families and children."

