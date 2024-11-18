Most Innovative Meetings 2024: C2 Montréal

The basics: More than 5,000 attendees from all over the world gathered for the 13th edition of C2 Montréal, which was held May 21-23 at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal.

A collaboration-focused environment: This year, the event was held at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal because of “its versatile, campus-like setting that fosters creativity and collaboration,” explained Anick Beaulieu, CEO of C2MTL. Located in the heart of Old Montreal, the new venue space “moves away from the conventional office environment, providing an inspiring backdrop for our event. Its unique configuration is designed to facilitate new encounters and the exchange of fresh ideas,” she added. The Grand Quay is C2’s sixth site since its inception. Photo: Courtesy of C2

To encourage networking, organizers introduced a new AI-powered app that helped participants connect. The app launched three weeks before the event, allowing attendees to chat and schedule meetings in advance. Organizers also brought back Braindates, enabling attendees to book meetings based on specific topics.

Timely programming: Comprised of over 40 discussions, labs, and coaching sessions, each day of the three-day business event was orchestrated around a theme: Experiential & Immersive, Sustainability & Innovation, and AI & Commerce. Photo: Courtesy of C2

“Recently, we've seen these themes emerge prominently in the global business landscape. Montreal is particularly strong in these areas, thanks to our vibrant creative community, internationally renowned studios, established sustainable innovation businesses, and leading AI research organizations like Mila [the city's artificial intelligence institute],” Beaulieu explained about the decision to focus on these three areas.

“By focusing on these themes, we create a bridge between Montreal's ecosystem and the international community. This facilitates meaningful connections and exchanges between participants, fostering forward-thinking conversations and collaborative opportunities across diverse fields,” she said. Photo: Courtesy of C2

Discussion topics included renewable energies, sustainable architecture, and the societal impact of technology, as well as "The XP Fronts," a new immersive session, presented by XP Land (the editorial arm of Liberty & Company), that explored the future of experiential with industry leaders like Jay Rinsky of Little Cinema, Michael Barclay II of ESSENCE Ventures, and Félix Lajeunesse of Felix & Paul Studios. Attendees also had the opportunity to attend performances, master classes, Braindate sessions, networking cocktails, and other educational activities. Photo: Courtesy of C2

