Meet the 2023 BizBash Sports Power Players.
Meet the 2023 BizBash Sports Power Players who are leading the way when it comes to executing incredible fan experiences.
Read now.

BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Lara Krug

Lara Krug is the CMO and executive vice president of marketing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sarah Kloepple
December 18, 2023
Lara

Lara Krug is the CMO and executive vice president of marketing for the Kansas City Chiefs. She's based in Kansas City, Mo. 

How I got here: "After spending 10-plus years in marketing, media, and experience functions for consumer products, I had the opportunity to join the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 as their first-ever CMO and build their marketing team and capabilities. My past experience leading premium brands like Anheuser-Busch and L’Oreal in their quest to grow their business and build loyalty among their consumers helped lead me to this role."

Greatest career accomplishment: "There have been many memorable moments in my career over the years. Some of those highlights include leading the global experiential team at Anheuser-Busch InBev and establishing partnerships for World Surf League and Tomorrowland (EDM festival), to leading the turnaround of Stella Artois–AB InBev’s most premium brand–in the U.S. with Super Bowl campaigns featuring Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges. Joining the Kansas City Chiefs itself has been a highlight–it was an incredible honor and responsibility to be named the first CMO in the storied history of the organization. Being part of a championship-winning brand has allowed us to do more and strive for bigger goals, including an aggressive international growth plan for the future of the club and the NFL, which included hosting our first regular-season game in Frankfurt, Germany, earlier this year."

Something I wish I'd known at the start of my career: "Every job and every role will be additive to your skills and career, even the moments that are difficult or frustrating. Understanding how to work in difficult situations, different cultures, different management styles, and to be pushed will allow you to become a more prepared and productive employee, as well as allow for you to have stronger opportunities as you grow. Along with hard work, soft and hard skills are equally important, and I believe those are the things that have helped me be successful over the years and have helped me become a better manager now."

How I've seen fan experiences evolve: "Both fans and experiences continue to evolve, whether that’s in terms of behaviors, preferences or needs, and how they are delivered–live, virtual, hybrid. Along with those dynamics, the goals of what the brand or the passion point for whomever is leading experiences are ever-changing too. One observation that I’ve found, though, is that the core of what people are still looking for in most experiences is entertainment. That can be a collective experience–something with others who share their passion for a sport, music, or brand—or singular, something they can walk away with or use as 'currency' later to share with their social network."

Favorite sports activity to do in my free time: "I love playing tennis, and with two little kids at home, there is a lot of backyard soccer going on, which is fun to see them play."

Favorite moment in sports history: "Winning a Super Bowl and being on the field with your co-workers and team who work tirelessly and with passion is and was the best experience. I hope there are many more, but that first one was a core memory that will stay with me forever."

Back to the full list

Latest in BizBash Sports
Bb Sports Power Players 880x587 Website Image
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks
In the run-up to the holidays, Nationals Park is home to Enchant Christmas, an interactive winter wonderland that's built on the field. BizBash Sports Summit attendees got a tour as a festive end to their off-site at the stadium.
BizBash Sports
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Inaugural BizBash Sports Summit
The high-tech bus featured glass windows on one side (pictured) and digital screens on the other. When the bus wasn't officially activating, the windows had pull-down shades that weren't completely opaque, so passersby could 'sort of see what was in there and build that anticipation,' Wright said.
BizBash Sports
How the NBA's Players Association Builds Fan Community with Its Annual Mobile Tour
The 2023 BNP Paribas Open's drone light show.
Industry Insiders
Lighting Up the Game
Related Stories
Chiefs fans could attend the tailgate virtually at ChiefsLive.com; those attending the Sept. 7 game in person could view the production live at the Ford Tailgate District outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
BizBash Sports
How the Kansas City Chiefs Hosted the World's Largest Tailgate Party
Lance
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Lance Fensterman
Keisha
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Keisha Wright
Adolfo
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Adolfo Romero
More in BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks
These sports event planners, producers, entrepreneurs, and marketing wizards are leading the way when it comes to executing incredible fan experiences.
Bb Sports Power Players 880x587 Website Image
BizBash Sports
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Inaugural BizBash Sports Summit
In late November, BizBash Sports brought together some of the best minds in sports events.
In the run-up to the holidays, Nationals Park is home to Enchant Christmas, an interactive winter wonderland that's built on the field. BizBash Sports Summit attendees got a tour as a festive end to their off-site at the stadium.
BizBash Sports
How the NBA's Players Association Builds Fan Community with Its Annual Mobile Tour
Now in its third year, NBPA's mobile bus activation is all about giving back, getting fans closer to their favorite players, and supporting local businesses.
The high-tech bus featured glass windows on one side (pictured) and digital screens on the other. When the bus wasn't officially activating, the windows had pull-down shades that weren't completely opaque, so passersby could 'sort of see what was in there and build that anticipation,' Wright said.
Sponsored
Lighting Up the Game
How drone light shows are revolutionizing fan experiences for professional sports.
The 2023 BNP Paribas Open's drone light show.
BizBash Sports
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Behind the Scenes of the Race's Biggest Events
See how brands like American Express, Red Bull, Hilton, and T-Mobile marked the occasion in Sin City.
Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Track
Places
5 Things BizBash Sports Summit Attendees Should Do While in Washington, D.C.
We break down a few of the best sports events and activities to fill your free time.
Nationals Park's annual Christmas market, Enchant, returns Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. The immersive experience at the ballpark allows visitors to explore a 'village' of tiny storefronts, ice-skate on an ice-skating trail, marvel at twinkly lights, visit Santa, and more.
Most Popular
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks
Event Design & Decor
Peachy Keen Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023
North America
What's New in Event Venues: Neuroinclusive Practices, Virtual Concierges, Unique Rentals, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Does Your Event Need a Gumball Machine? (The Answer Is Yes)
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Adolfo Romero
BizBash Sports
How the NFL Is Winning Over International Fans
The league touched down in London and Frankfurt for a series of international games this season. Here’s how it’s bringing the American pastime and sports culture to folks abroad.
The NFL hosted two regular-season games in Frankfurt as part of its International Series.
BizBash Sports
Q&A: Boston Celtics' VP of Corporate Events on Her 22-Year History with the Team
As the ball gets rolling on a new NBA season, BizBash chats with Tessa Caffrey about a career that would make many corporate event planners green with envy.
Caffrey, who started her journey with the organization as an intern, is responsible for more than 100 events per year.
BizBash Sports
See (Literal) Highlights From Red Bull's Freeride Mountain Biking Competition—Plus Its NYC Activation
Ahead of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, the energy drink brand had a few tricks up its sleeve for an activation in the Big Apple.
Bienvenido Aguado Alba front flips at the Red Bull Rampage. Riders of the competition are scored on difficulty level of the line, tricks and style, fluid and control, and altitude over the cliffs.
BizBash Sports
The Charlotte Hornets Built the NBA's First-Ever Virtual Fan Store
The Charlotte Hornets teamed up with metaverse and AI company MeetKai to launch a virtual storefront, allowing fans to shop for exclusive merchandise, interact with each other's avatars, and more.
The Hornets Virtual Fan Shop, an online replica of the team’s brick-and-mortar fan shop at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., launched on Oct. 9. It's accessible now via mobile devices, web browsers, or even VR headsets, no download required.
BizBash Sports
Big Brand on Campus: How Companies Are Engaging College Football Fans This Season
See how Bud Light, Visa, Barstool Sports, and others are tapping into the school spirit on game days.
'With our roots based in Birmingham, Ala., we know how popular game days can be in the South, so we decided to pop up at these community gatherings across our home region to drive brand awareness around where our brands can show up for their customers,' explained Shipt’s chief growth officer, Katie Stratton.
BizBash Sports
How Messi Mania in Miami Is Impacting Brand Events and Tourism
Adidas and Hard Rock Hotels International have both gotten in on the soccer GOAT’s Miami takeover.
Messi sponsor Adidas enlisted longtime event partner, Minneapolis-based Latitude, to design two retail pop-up shops—one in downtown Miami dubbed Fütopia and one on Lincoln Road. The latter featured this custom mural by artist Rigo Leon.
Page 1 of 6
Next Page