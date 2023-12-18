BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Chris Clark

Chris Clark is the CEO and founder of Toss & Spin, a company that executes custom pickleball events nationwide for team building, conferences, fundraisers, and entertainment. Clark has worked with brands like VaynerSports, AARP, Monday.com, Alzheimer’s Association, and Amazon. He's based in Chicago.

How I got here: "During the pandemic, we were isolated [and] many struggled immensely, with mental health illness increasing 13%. Individuals were longing for ways to connect outside of their traditional setting, try something new, and meet new people. Because of this, we started connecting people through racket sports."

Greatest career accomplishment: "Starting Toss & Spin—to be in a space where I wake up excited to work on my business and build something that has impact is a blessing."

Something I wish I'd known at the start of my career: "Bigger business doesn't always mean better."

How I've seen fan experiences evolve: "I think the next two years are going to be the biggest yet. Ninety percent of the workforce is headed back to the office. The demand for in-person events is at an all-time high, so it's a great time."

Favorite sports activity to do in my free time: "Tennis."

Favorite moment in sports history: "My favorite that I witnessed is the '98 NBA Finals, Game 6."

