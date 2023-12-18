BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Vince Thompson

Vince Thompson is the founder, chairman, and CEO of MELT, a full-service agency with a focus on sports, event, experiential, culinary, and sponsorship marketing. He's based in Atlanta.

How I got here: "I worked my way through the Auburn University Sports Information department as a student assistant during the days of Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley. While I was there, I fell in love with the event and sports marketing business."

Greatest career accomplishment: "My greatest career accomplishment is the formation of my intern program, MELT University. We have trained and helped start the careers of hundreds of young event producers and sports marketing professionals all over the country. I was motivated to start MELTU through my experience as a student at Auburn. Probably the next closest one is the creation of the music and entertainment for the Final Four in 2003, which is now known as March Madness Music, enjoyed by thousands of fans attending the Final Four. Over the years we worked with Taylor Swift, Ryan Seacrest, Rihanna, and others."

Something I wish I'd known at the start of my career: "Don’t be afraid to take risks!"

How I've seen fan experiences evolve: "The level of sophistication of the fan experience and their expectations thereof has been mind-blowing to witness. And it’s only increasing given the technology, wireless, and AI!"

Favorite sports activity to do in my free time: "I love to walk daily in our beautiful public park in Atlanta, Chastain Park. I also love to watch college football."

Favorite moment in sports history: "It has to be the 'Kick Six' touchdown [from] Auburn vs. Alabama (our archrival) in 2013. I was there with my son!"

