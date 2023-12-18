BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Seth J. Bennett

Seth J. Bennett is the CMO of Hornets Sports & Entertainment. He's based in Charlotte, N.C.

How I got here: "I did several unpaid internships during undergrad at North Carolina A&T State University, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and as a regional concert promoter. My professional career started in Division I athletics sales and marketing at North Carolina A&T and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. I later founded a sports and entertainment company (The Event Authority) that executed events across the U.S."

Greatest career accomplishment: "I have been fortunate to lead a number of successful initiatives, but one of my most challenging and greatest career accomplishments was leading the complete rebrand of an NBA franchise. Rebranding our organization, team, and arena from the Bobcats to the Hornets was a two-and-a-half-year process. Leading the day-to-day research, negotiations, planning, and execution was a tremendous responsibility and honor, and it was amazing to see how it reenergized our fan base."

Something I wish I'd known at the start of my career: "Don’t hesitate or second-guess big ideas that don’t fit in the traditional format or way of thinking about live events. Being bold will allow you to reach your full potential."

How I've seen fan experiences evolve: "The opportunity to engage our audiences with new touchpoints has grown tremendously. The advancement of technology has created enhanced ways to keep fans engaged. Just as important, new technology has removed a great deal of friction from the fan experience, which allows them to focus on being immersed in the event and hopefully create memories of a lifetime."

Favorite sports activity to do in my free time: "I enjoy golfing and going for outdoor runs whenever possible, though I do miss pickup basketball."

Favorite moment in sports history: "I’ve been fortunate enough to attend countless sporting events from motor sports, professional golf, and all major league sports. I would have to say witnessing the Giants’ miraculous Super Bowl XLII win is at the top of my list, but Super Bowl XLI, where Prince performed in the rain at halftime, is a close second."

