BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Amanda Brocato

Amanda Brocato is the executive vice president of corporate communications and live events for Rosenfield Media Group (RMG), an independent PR firm that specializes in entertainment, business, and sports. She's based in Austin, Texas.

How I got here: "I’ve been in the business of event PR for nearly 20 years, running strategy and execution for everything ranging from launch events for the Ford Motor Company and W Hotels to Red Bull’s Taurus World Stunt Awards, as well as nonprofit events and galas.

I joined RMG in 2020 as their first hire post-rebrand as new CEO Zach Rosenfield was looking to aggressively expand the company’s scope of representation. Zach was already representing brands, talent, productions, and broadcasters from the world of sports, so I was very fortunate to be stepping into a conducive environment for my skill set.

Immediately I was able to take over brand launches for sports businesses that had the backing of Aaron Rodgers, Kawhi Leonard, and Saquon Barkley, and was able to parlay that into building our live events division within the sector into a more robust operation. Through a longtime client not in the sports space, we developed a relationship with Medium Rare, a best-in-class production company that ideates and executes major experiences tied to the Super Bowl and NFL Draft featuring the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and others.

We are a 100% referral-based business, and our work with Medium Rare put us in front of Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), who brought us on as agency of record last year overseeing their entertainment portfolio. This includes a broad scope of work around key icons and living legends including Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, and Sports Illustrated. It also helped us combine our corporate scope with what I was building in live events to provide turnkey representation for Sports Illustrated’s vast line of events including Sportsperson of the Year, The Sports Illustrated Awards, Sports Illustrated Golf Invitational, and Club SI at Formula One in Austin and Vegas."

Greatest career accomplishment: "I don’t know that it’s just one thing. But when I started at RMG, we didn’t have an event division. I was given the opportunity to start with one event and build out a thriving department with the very best team. I get to work with smart savages who also happen to be kind, good people. I feel both proud and very fortunate.

And the company not only trusted me with running the day to day, but installing a philosophy. I don’t ever approach a new event with a rinse-and-repeat strategy in place. It might add a few more steps, but I want to start with the question of, 'Why are we doing PR for the event and what are the real KPIs around it? Are we needing to leverage excitement to sell tickets? Are we wanting to positively overwhelm sponsors with a volume of brand mentions to ensure they come back next year? How can we tell the ‘why’ of the event so that post coverage isn’t just a photo of a celebrity in an online carousel?' I think the dedication to supporting goals and to telling the ‘why’ has been the backbone to successful public relations campaigns, but more than that, has built a type of trust with my clients that affords us both the opportunity to grow and expand."

Something I wish I'd known at the start of my career: "I actually was fortunate to have great mentors and learn this early on: People remember the way you treat them. Be responsive, be helpful, be honest. It’ll be appreciated and undoubtedly become the bedrock of your professional relationships. It will serve you well."

How I've seen fan experiences evolve: "Everyone is trying to create that 'immersive' experience for the fan, and more and more we are looking for digital platforms to host that. But I have to give a lot of credit to Joe and Adam from Medium Rare for how they see events as festivals and an opportunity for brands and fan bases to come together under the umbrella of a well-known athlete or event. It allows for that on-brand experience for the talent at the top of the marquee, a fun day or night out for those attending, while clearly defining to brands what they are buying into."

Favorite sports activity to do in my free time: "Watching football on Sunday with the family never disappoints. But if you had told me a few years ago that I would want to watch the fights on Saturday night, I wouldn’t have believed you. But I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that the UFC has me hooked. I have gotten to know a few of the fighters personally through our work with Nate Diaz and Real Fight Inc., and I have such respect for what they do. And, well, the UFC also puts on an incredible show that always makes for a fun night out."

Favorite moment in sports history: "I went to college in Boston and was there when the Red Sox finally broke the curse and won the World Series in 2004. Boston was more than ecstatic, it was electric, and it felt a little surreal. It is something I will never forget and a feeling I don’t think could be replicated."

