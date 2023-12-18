BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Adolfo Romero

Adolfo Romero is the vice president of event programming at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. He is also the interim executive director of Starco Brands LA Bowl Game hosted by Gronk. He's based in Los Angeles.

How I got here: "I always had a deep passion for sports, especially baseball. As a junior in college, I stumbled upon an opportunity to get into sports marketing through one of my classmates in a marketing class. It all started with the Angels in baseball, where I learned the ropes of promotions and engagement. Transitioning to Chivas USA exposed me to soccer's dynamic market. A stint at the MLS league office broadened my perspective, and now, I'm at SoFi Stadium, blending my love for sports and entertainment and getting to work on some of the biggest events worldwide. Each step has been a unique chapter in this exciting journey."

Greatest career accomplishment: "Over the years, I have been fortunate enough to work on some really amazing events and projects. But I have to say my biggest accomplishment has been seamlessly blending culture into the sports and entertainment realm. Whether it's crafting campaigns or events, the ability to authentically integrate my culture has elevated every project, creating memorable experiences that resonate with diverse audiences."

Something I wish I'd known at the start of my career: "The constant change and the demanding hours and schedule. It's a fast-paced environment, and staying ahead requires adaptability and a commitment to continuous growth. Embracing change and being open to new insights are key lessons I've learned along the way."

How I've seen fan experiences evolve: "Over the past few years, I've witnessed a remarkable evolution in fan experiences. The integration of cutting-edge technology, interactive elements, and a focus on personalization has elevated our events at SoFi Stadium and across the industry. COVID-19 and the global pandemic forced us to put a bigger emphasis on creating immersive and memorable moments that truly transformed how fans engage with and enjoy live sports and entertainment."

Favorite sports activity to do in my free time: "My favorite sports activity in my free time is running. It's not just a physical exercise but a mental reset button. The rhythmic pounding of the pavement somehow clears my mind, allowing me to process thoughts and find clarity. There's a unique sense of freedom and mental rejuvenation that comes with each stride. If I am not running, I love playing baseball, but It’s harder to play the game."

Favorite moment in sports history: "As a lifelong Angels fan, my favorite sports moment undoubtedly has to be the Angels winning the World Series in 2002—an unforgettable moment. Fast forward to 2022, witnessing the Rams secure the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium was another highlight. Both moments, years apart, embody the essence of sports excellence and the joy it brings to fans and communities."

