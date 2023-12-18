BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Lance Fensterman

Lance Fensterman is the CEO of Fanatics Events, the new events division of the massively popular digital sports platform and online retailer Fanatics. He's based in New York.
How I got here: "Michael Rubin called me and told me he wanted to build the Comic Con of sports, and I was hard-pressed to say no!"
Greatest career accomplishment: "The friendships that I’ve built over my weird and diverse career span time, geography, and specific jobs. Much of that was within the backdrop of building ReedPop, a multimedia pop culture event company, which means those accomplishments are commingled as my proudest."
Something I wish I'd known at the start of my career: "You don’t have to be anything but the best version of yourself. Ever."
How I've seen fan experiences evolve: "Greater expectations on the part of fans. Brands increasingly engaging fans directly. The expectation of a digital component to any live event—to name just a few."
Favorite sports activity to do in my free time: "Anything involving my two daughters, watching a Twins game at Target Field, watching the Vikings on TV, practicing tennis with my 7-year-old, watching my 5-year-old crush U6 soccer."
Favorite moment in sports history: "Game 6 of the 1991 World Series: 3-3 score in the bottom of the 11th as Kirby Puckett hit the only walk-off home run of his entire hall of fame career, and Joe Buck said on the telecast, 'And we'll see you tomorrow night!' My big ugly dog is named Puck."