BizBash's 15 Most Popular Stories on LinkedIn in 2018

As 2018 comes to a close, BizBash editors are reflecting on the biggest events and innovative ideas featured in stories on our site and our social media channels. Here's a look at the stories published this year that had the highest engagement with readers on LinkedIn. (You can follow us on LinkedIn here, or join the discussion in our Event Planners Gather group here.)

1. The Top 500 People in Events

2. Here's How Marriott Used Experiential Techniques to Liven Up a Sales Conference

3. Rating Super Bowl LII: Event Producers Give Justin Timberlake Halftime Show a B

4. What Are Your Pre- and Post-Event Routines?

5. Coachella 2018: How Brands Stood Out During a Jam-Packed Weekend

6. 16 Mind-Blowing Examples of Projection Mapping

7. 15 Fresh Ideas for Flower Walls

8. Event Technology Special Report: The Future of Events Is Here

9. 13 Stylish—and Functional—Ideas for Name Badges

10. Toast to Summer With These 18 Rosé-Inspired Event Ideas

11. 14 Wellness-Focused Event & Catering Ideas for a Healthy New Year

12. SXSW 2018: Creative Brand Activations From Bumble, HBO, Gatorade, and More

13. 10 Best Ideas of the Week: A Lexus LED Installation, SpikedSeltzer's Free Bicycle Promotion, Revolve's Pink Lifeguard Tower and DJ Booth

14. New York's Top 100 Events 2018

15. See How This Hotel Built a Room on the Field of Super Bowl LII