BizBash's 15 Most Popular Stories on Twitter in 2018

From coverage of the Emmys and Grammys to ideas for everything from wellness activities to name badges, here are the stories that prompted the most engagement on Twitter this year.

December 27, 2018, 7:01 AM EST

One trend we spotted in 2018 were floral installations in cars. At the inaugural Rosé Day L.A. in June, pink and red florals cascaded out of the windows of a.Moët & Chandon-branded Airstream trailer.

Photo: Line 8 Photography

As 2018 comes to a close, BizBash editors are reflecting on the biggest events and innovative ideas featured in stories on our site and our social media channels. Here are the top 15 stories published this year that had the most engagement on Twitter. (You can follow us at @BizBash.)

1. 12 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From Culinary and Wellness Brand Pop-Ups
2. Emmys 2018: 28 Splashy Decor Ideas From the Week's Biggest Parties
3. Comic-Con 2018: Inside the Most Creative Brand Activations and Parties
4. How Event Planners Are Stepping Up During the Devastating California Wildfires
5. Trend Spotted: Floral Installations In Cars
6. 10 Best Ideas of the Week: Target's Paper Flower  Wall, an X-Shape LED Fitness Wall, 'The Good Place' Neighborhood Replica
7. 10 Best Ideas of the Week: Odwalla's VW Juice Van, Liquid Nitrogen S'mores Sundaes, a Candy Bathtub Installation
8. 13 Stylish—and Functional—Ideas for Name Badges
9. 14 Noteworthy Event Ideas & Products From BizBash Live: Los Angeles
10. Celebrity Chef Tim Love Shares His Favorite Venues Around the World
11. Q&A: What Event Planners Can Learn From the Success of Refinery29's 29Rooms
12. New York City Wine & Food Festival 2018: 29 Culinary Highlights From Sponsors and Parties
13. What It Took to Craft a Dinner for More Than 18,500 Conference Guests
14. 8 Standout Exhibits From the New York International Auto Show
15. Grammy Awards 2018: 27 Can’t-Miss Moments and Ideas From This Year’s Parties

BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2018
How Brands Are Using "Instagram Museums" to Reach Consumers in a New Way
What the Museum of Selfies Can Teach Us About Photo Ops at Events

BizBash's 15 Most Popular Stories on Twitter in 2017
Event Innovators 2017: Chiara Adin & Aaron Mason
