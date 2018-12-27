BizBash's 15 Most Popular Stories on Twitter in 2018

One trend we spotted in 2018 were floral installations in cars. At the inaugural Rosé Day L.A. in June, pink and red florals cascaded out of the windows of a.Moët & Chandon-branded Airstream trailer.

As 2018 comes to a close, BizBash editors are reflecting on the biggest events and innovative ideas featured in stories on our site and our social media channels. Here are the top 15 stories published this year that had the most engagement on Twitter. (You can follow us at @BizBash.)

1. 12 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From Culinary and Wellness Brand Pop-Ups

2. Emmys 2018: 28 Splashy Decor Ideas From the Week's Biggest Parties

3. Comic-Con 2018: Inside the Most Creative Brand Activations and Parties

4. How Event Planners Are Stepping Up During the Devastating California Wildfires

5. Trend Spotted: Floral Installations In Cars

6. 10 Best Ideas of the Week: Target's Paper Flower Wall, an X-Shape LED Fitness Wall, 'The Good Place' Neighborhood Replica

7. 10 Best Ideas of the Week: Odwalla's VW Juice Van, Liquid Nitrogen S'mores Sundaes, a Candy Bathtub Installation

8. 13 Stylish—and Functional—Ideas for Name Badges

9. 14 Noteworthy Event Ideas & Products From BizBash Live: Los Angeles

10. Celebrity Chef Tim Love Shares His Favorite Venues Around the World

11. Q&A: What Event Planners Can Learn From the Success of Refinery29's 29Rooms

12. New York City Wine & Food Festival 2018: 29 Culinary Highlights From Sponsors and Parties

13. What It Took to Craft a Dinner for More Than 18,500 Conference Guests

14. 8 Standout Exhibits From the New York International Auto Show

15. Grammy Awards 2018: 27 Can’t-Miss Moments and Ideas From This Year’s Parties