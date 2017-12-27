BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2017

As 2017 comes to a close, BizBash editors are reflecting on the biggest events and innovative ideas featured in stories on our site and our social media channels. Here are the 20 images we posted to Instagram that collected the most likes. (You can follow us at @BizBash.)

1. Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Box Cafe Preview

Tiffany & Co.’s first-ever eatery, Blue Box Cafe, opened to the public in November. Naturally, it’s awash in the jeweler’s signature shade of blue.

2. Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes Party

Popular Moet champagne vending machine at the Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes Party at the Beverly Hilton in January.

3. Museum of Ice Cream Miami

The popsicle wall at the Museum of Ice Cream Miami in Miami Beach's Faena District. The pop-up museum debuted in December.

4. Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Windows

Saks Fifth Avenue and Disney partnered on the retailer’s 2017 holiday windows celebrating the 80th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with a fireworks spectacular in November.

5. Tiffany & Co. Global Fragrance Launch

At Highline Stages for the Tiffany & Co. global fragrance launch in September, an ingredient bar has stations for the top, middle, and base notes.

6. Facebook Holiday Party

The Instagram logo created with makeup brushes at Facebook’s holiday party in New York in December.

7. Despicable Me 3 x Goop

At the Goop x Despicable Me 3 party in Amagansett, New York, in August, cool desserts and finger foods by Peter Callahan Catering included lemon ices served in carved-out lemons.

8. Diner En Blanc New York

A sea of diners in white at the New York City edition of Diner En Blanc at Lincoln Center in August.

9. Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis at Coachella

Enormous lakefront balloon installation for the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis event in April during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

10. Prevent Cancer Foundation's Spring Gala

David Tutera designed a modern Italian ambience for the Prevent Cancer Foundation's Spring Gala in March with tables of white and silver topped with cloud-shaped arrangements of babies breath. The event took place at the National Building Museum in Washington.

11. Tiffany & Co. Global Fragrance Launch

A central display was a tower in the shape of the perfume bottle filled with Tiffany & Co.’s iconic blue boxes. It made for a popular Instagram backdrop.

12. Gucci Greenhouse Pop-Up

To introduce Gucci Bloom women’s fragrance to a larger audience, Gucci partnered with Saks to operate a week-long pop-up metal greenhouse—painted the same shade of pink as the bottle—at the Oculus in New York filled with scent stations, floral potted plants, and social media ops. The event took place in October.

13. L’Oréal Paris Galentine's Day

Balloon step-and-repeat at L’Oréal Galentine's Day event at West Edge NYC in February.

14. The Knot Gala

A photo op with a floral backdrop at the Knot Gala, held at the New York Public Library in October.

15. Ocean Spray's Thanksgiving With CranMa

At Ocean Spray’s influencer Thanksgiving lunch at Rockefeller Center in November, activations and giveaways educated consumers on using cranberries in their meals.

16. Giovanna Battaglia Book Party

Masses of balloons in all shapes and sizes filled the main floor of Bergdorf Goodman in celebration of fashion muse Giovanna Battaglia's new travel/style book in September.

17. Anti-Lemonade

A glow-in-the-dark bar at a Beyoncé-Rihanna-theme Anti-Lemonade event from Brianni T. Presents in New York in March.

18. Rosé Project Dinner

Dining table setup at a Rosé Project dinner at the Surf Lodge in the Hamptons in July.

19. Emmys Governors Ball Preview

A preview of the golden decor for the upcoming Emmys Governors Ball featured a ceiling installation of 5,000 paper cylinders.

20. L’Oréal Paris Galentine's Day

A floral ceiling installation at L’Oréal’s Galentine's Day event in February.