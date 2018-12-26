BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2018

As 2018 comes to a close, BizBash editors are reflecting on the biggest events and innovative ideas featured on our social media channels. Here are the 20 images we posted to Instagram that collected the most likes. (You can follow us at @BizBash.)

1. Dial Product Launch

Balloon “bubbles” at the event at 24th Street Loft in New York in April. Design by Patrick J. Clayton Productions with Balloon Kings.

2. The Standard, High Line Holiday Display

A winter wonderland of Christmas trees and a rainbow pathway that leads to cozy seating nooks adorn the entrance to the Standard hotel in New York in December, making for instant social media fodder.

3. Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week

For his debut as Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director, Virgil Abloh in June presented his SS19 collection at the Palais-Royal, where shades ranging from off-white to the multicolored palette of The Wizard of Oz were featured on the runway. Flanking the runway were 700 design school students, dressed in Louis Vuitton T-shirts color-coordinated with the gradient runway.

4. New York City Ballet Art Series Performances

A massive art balloon installation by “Geronimo” Jihan Zencirli was on view at the Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater commissioned by the New York City Ballet for its Art Series performances. There were a total of 200,000 biodegradable balloons ranging in size from 10 inches to 10 feet.

5. Governors Ball Music Festival

Boat seating at Bacardi Bay activation at Governors Ball music festival in New York in June.

6. The Body of Art at BizBash Live: New York

Live body painting by the Body of Art at BizBash Live: New York at the Javits Center in October.

7. New York City Wine & Food Festival

Mini sweet potato waffles from Melba's Restaurant in Harlem at New York City Wine & Food Festival in October.

8. NRF 2018

Umbrellas as ceiling decor at IBM's booth at NRF Retail's Big Show at the Javits Center in New York in January.

9. HBO & Bumble Stay Home at the Movies Event

A bathtub filled with movie candy at HBO and Bumble's Stay Home at the Movies event at a townhouse in Manhattan in August.

10. Governors Ball Music Festival

Festivalgoers could play DJ at the giant DirecTV-branded boombox. The festival, which took place in New York in June, was streamed live through the DirectTV Now app, Twitter, and an online broadcast on AT&T Audience Network.

11. Governors Ball Music Festival

Balloon trees by Katie Balloons at the music festival, which took place in New York in June.

12. BizBash Live: Los Angeles

More than 1,000 balloons from Balloonzilla and oversize letters from Lights for Nights welcomed guests to BizBash Live: Los Angeles at the California Market Center in July.

13. Social Media on the Sand

Photo booth setup at the Farewell Floatopia Party at Beaches Resorts' Social Media on the Sand conference at Beaches Turks & Caicos in October.

14. American Express Experience

The interactive American Express Experience during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles in February had a room with 18 handmade crystal chandeliers with basketball rim bases.

15. New York Fashion Week

Booking.com took over a boat on the Hudson River in partnership with Alice & Olivia for the clothing brand's travel-theme fashion show in September.

16. Diffa Dining by Design

A mesh elephant ceiling installation hung above the Pratt Institute's dining table at Diffa's Dining by Design at Pier 92 in March.

17. Grammy Awards

Brooklyn Bridge graphics on stage at the 60th Grammy Awards, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York in January.

18. Hilton and American Express Event

A neon basketball court at an event marking a partnership between Hilton and American Express. The event took place in January at the Conrad New York hotel.

19. Beautycon LA

Most trade show booths at Beautycon LA incorporated eye-catching and on-theme photo backdrops for attendees.

20. Vita Coco Pop Shop

The Pop Shop by Vita Coco in NewYork offered colorful interactive rooms, an area for fitness classes, and a bar inspired by the brand’s new sparkling coconut water.