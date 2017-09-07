BizBash's Innovation Issue Named Finalist in Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards

BizBash’s 2017 Innovation Issue has been named a finalist for the Folio: Ozzie Digital Awards in the B-to-B App/Digital Edition/Standalone Digital Magazine category.

The awards, presented by Folio: magazine, honor excellence in magazine editorial and design and drew some 2,800 entries. It divides them into Eddies and Eddies Digital for the best in print and digital editorial, and Ozzies and Ozzies Digital for the best in magazine and website design.

The recognition follows a significant change in how BizBash produces its digital issues. In a format debuted in 2017, the new BizBash rethought how readers can experience magazines on the web. The new format is presented as designed-for-digital magazine, rather than a PDF of traditional magazine pages. The new format allows for interactivity in stories, multimedia elements such as audio and video clips, and animations that have changed the concept of a static magazine cover. The page layout also offers readers the ability to scroll through pages vertically as well as horizontally.

The Innovation Issue featured BizBash’s Event Innovators package, our annual list of forward-thinking event professionals and companies. People profiled included event pros from Goop, the Los Angeles Times, and Slate, as well as an expert in food waste, the founder of a Toronto hotel and lifestyle empire, and the leaders of the Women’s March in Washington. The ranked list of innovative brands included companies such as American Express, Google, and Refinery29.

The issue also covered topics such as how virtual and augmented reality will affect the event industry, a curated array of rental items made from unconventional materials, and a collection of the best tips from top event professionals across North America.

The winners will be announced at a lunch ceremony on October 11 as part of the Folio: Show at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Check out the Event Innovators 2017 digital edition