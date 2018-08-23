BKLYN Studios: Host Your Bash in Downtown Brooklyn

Dream it, then build it in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn. BKLYN Studios, the largest event venue in burgeoning Downtown Brooklyn, is now open for business. The innovative space is a canvas where your creativity can bring any event to life. With high ceilings, natural light, and endless possibilities, the 13,000-plus-square-foot, cutting-edge space is located at City Point, steps from the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges.

BKLYN Studios’ exciting roster of celebrations to date includes art fairs, concerts, cocktail parties, conferences, trade shows, exhibitions, galas, and fashion shows. Even more, its immense flexibility means it’s a great space for television and film production. But the party doesn’t stop there—BKLYN Studios even does weddings and bar mitzvahs.

Both cool and convenient, City Point has 40-plus food purveyors in its DeKalb Market Hall—though outside vendors and caterers are welcome, too. Ready to help any party-planning neophyte or veteran, the in-house Creative Services Team can assist with any aspect of event design—catering, sound, lighting, staging, florals, even security.

City Point in Downtown Brooklyn has rapidly evolved into the city’s premier destination for culture, food, shopping, and entertainment. With the opening of BKLYN Studios, this means it’s the best place to host a bash, too.