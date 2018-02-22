Bring Your Group Together With Bikes

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” – African proverb

718 Cyclery in Brooklyn, New York, (718c.com) is a place where arrogance and attitude have no place. We are caretakers of a 150-year-old craft, not the guardians of it. These are bikes, and this should be fun!

Since 2008, 718 Cyclery has sought to build a community through collaborative builds, classes, and trips. By equating our success in terms of community building, we have created a sustainable and safe place to interact with those who share our love for life on a bicycle.

Our maintenance classes have been a staple for years. Your group gets to pick the topic and then have exclusive use of our world-class workshop to get instruction by our senior staff. Food and drinks can be arranged, and make the experience that much more special.

Want to get out and ride? 718 has led and curated many day bike trips all over N.Y.C. and its surrounding areas. We can arrange a mid-ride lunch at a local establishment or have the event specifically catered. Bikes and gear can be made available for rental. Day trips range from 10 to 40 miles and will be designed to match your group's specific skill level.

Want to go all the way? Our overnight Micro-Tour trips have become the sensation in the bike travel industry. Leave on a Saturday (on a bike), ride to a great campsite, and return that Sunday. No work is lost, but worlds are opened. 718 Cyclery provides everything your group of 5 to 30 needs for a classic overnight adventure from bikes to gear (think tents, sleeping bags, bike bags) as well as some great campfire meals. Micro-Tours from 40 to 120 miles (two-days total) will be designed to match your group's specific skill level. Check out our Travel Log at 718tripsandtours.com/travellog to see examples of how much fun can be had by bike.

Getting a group out of its comfort zone can bring those people closer together through shared experiences and a lifetime of memories.