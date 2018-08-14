Bringing Dessert to the Desert with Burning Man Gummy Bear

New York City-based David G. Flatt Ltd. is adding Burning Man to its already extensive résumé. The design-build firm has partnered with notorious street artist WhIsBe to bring a larger-than-life, 15-foot take on one of his iconic “Vandal Gummy” sculptures to the 2018 edition of the Burning Man festival. Short for “What Is Beauty,” WhIsBe's work draws from Warhol and Basquiat, using familiar motifs to disrupt public space and provoke contemporary conversation. His project for Burning Man, an oversized version of his signature gummy bear sculpture, will fit the festival's 2018 theme: “I, Robot.”

Behind the larger-than-life project is the rich collaboration for which David Flatt prides itself. Having dedicated more than 30 years to creating custom displays for global brands, the team is accustomed to the challenge of translating vision into reality.

Distilling WhIsBe's vision to its core components, the two worked together to establish the best way to create the oversized structure, yet keep the integrity of the design intact and streamlined.

“We love a challenge, and this was no small challenge,” explained C.O.O. Graziella Bullaro. “More than design enthusiasts, we consider ourselves active listeners and problem solvers—for us, bringing to life WhIsBe's vision was an honor and an excuse to build a giant puzzle.”

When it came time to create the engineering plans, David Flatt worked to make the build as efficient as possible. The team reduced the amount of material needed—an exterior-grade plywood—to make it easier to build and transport. Added Bullaro, “Our experienced engineers made the build process smarter—problem-solving ways to make the artwork lighter by altering the construction and minimizing the materials used.” From there, they began construction in their 10,000-plus-square-foot workshop in New York. Parts and materials are being produced in New York and will be constructed on site at Burning Man in the days leading up to the festival.

With a rich history of retail, exhibit, and furniture design in New York, David Flatt's latest Burning Man endeavor serves as an exciting culmination of decades of expertise and innovation in the design-build realm.

For more information on David Flatt Ltd. and its range of services, contact graziella@dflatt.com.

About David Flatt Ltd.:

David Flatt Ltd. was founded more than 30 years ago as a custom boutique furniture operation. As a dynamic creative team and a full-service workshop, David Flatt Ltd. consults, designs, drafts, and builds trade shows, high-end retail displays, and custom furniture. The company is a tight-knit team of problem-solvers who transform creative visions into concrete solutions. Based in Long Island City, David Flatt Ltd. has conceived and created installations and displays for companies such as Elie Tahari, Under Armour, Elizabeth and James, and DIFFA. It frequently spearheads projects at leading trade shows and events, such as the Fancy Food Show, ICFF, and Coterie.

About WhIsBe:

Contemporary artist WhIsBe has established a formidable reputation in both the renegade world of street art but also the mainstream art world encompassing the museum, gallery, and arena of public installations. In 2016, he collaborated with the New Museum in New York City to create a large-scale installation of three-dimensional, polychrome “Vandal Gummies” as well as a series of limited-edition prints.