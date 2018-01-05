LIST YOUR BIZ
FROM THE EDITORS

Call for Speakers: What Are This Year’s Hot Topics in Events?

BizBash is looking for speakers to present at its 2018 Event Innovation Forums and Workshop Series in Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, and New York.

January 5, 2018, 7:15 AM EST

Albie Hueston, creative director for experiential at Refinery29, spoke at BizBash Live: New York in 2017. He presented with Kelly Markus, the company's vice president for experiential.

Photo: Taylor McIntyre/BizBash

How do you balance event security with a lively and fun environment? What's the future of event technology? Where is design headed? BizBash is looking for a diverse group of speakers who can share successes, strategies, and innovative ideas on timely topics for its 2018 Event Innovation Forum and Workshop Series in South Florida, Los Angeles, and New York.

The Forum is a conference featuring 20-minute presentations from thought leaders from both inside and outside the event industry. The Workshop Series consists of 45-minute hands-on sessions. Past presenters include experts from Facebook, American Express, Google, and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Foundation.

Interested? Complete the form below; more details, including dates for upcoming forums and workshops, can be found here.

