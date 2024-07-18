NEW YORK—Food and beverage purveyors from around the world, as well as renowned chef Giada De Laurentiis and Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel, descended on the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center June 23-25 for the 68th iteration of the Summer Fancy Food Show, which spanned 330,000 square feet inside the iconic New York City convention center.

Needless to say, the 29,000-plus foodies in attendance got their steps in during the three-day trade show—and were fueled by a seemingly endless supply of samples from a staggering 2,400 exhibitors, which included Central Perk Coffee Co.—which you may recognize from Friends—as well as pasta giant Barilla and superfood shop Food to Live, which brought its online store to life at the trade show, complete with shelves stocked with nutrient-dense items like psyllium seeds, hemp hearts, and shredded coconut. Photo: Courtesy of the SFA

Similar to the Summer Fancy Food Show the Specialty Food Association (SFA) hosted last year, which also took place at the Javits Center, the bilevel show floor was entirely sold out. This year’s edition set itself apart, however, with the Debut District, which highlighted first-time exhibitors as well as innovative new products and startups in the F&B space. Among the newbies was popular Swedish candy shop BonBon and New York’s famed Carmine’s Italian restaurant.

SFA President Bill Lynch noted that the inaugural Debut District “opened 30 minutes early each day of the show, and a full hour early for key buyers with early access,” giving rookie exhibitors a chance to cut through the noise of the bustling trade show floor that was packed with veteran booths. To further support budding brands in the space, “SFA also teamed up with POLA Marketing agency to offer SFA members complimentary high-end product photo shoots to support their growth,” Lynch explained. Photo: Courtesy of the SFA

Elsewhere around the exhibitor floor were areas designated for global destinations like Africa, Peru, Canada, Spain—the show’s partner country—and across Asia. The “Plant-Based Pavilion” appealed to different appetites, and state pavilions boasted cuisines unique to U.S. states, where New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, among others, were in attendance.

“There was a really great alignment this year between a key consumer trend and the Fancy Food Show’s trademark exhibitor diversity. Our U.S.-based buyers know that demand for flavors, ingredients, and products from around the world is skyrocketing, and we were proud to host exhibitors from 56 countries at this year’s sold-out show,” Lynch said.

In another trendspotting moment, Lynch said that “some of the most common attributes among products at this year’s show were gluten-free and vegan formulas; meanwhile, we know that consumers are aiming for healthier and more climate-conscious eating habits.” Lynch added that the uptick in products that are more mindful of people’s health and the environment is “a snapshot into how consumers will be eating in the future.” Photo: Courtesy of the SFA

“We expect all future Fancy Food Shows to deliver similar insights,” he noted ahead of the next edition—the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show, which is returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 19-21.

Insights also abounded at the Summer Fancy Food Show’s keynote education session, dubbed “Savoring the Future,” which featured Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel and was hosted by Today show food producer Katie Stilo. Here, Buechel pointed to exhibitors that would make up his “Whole Foods bag” as they embody the Whole Foods Market brand. Buechel also said that he’s doubling down on sustainability and spoke on brick-and-mortars, assuring that he remains bullish in their future—hence Whole Foods’ upcoming Manhattan launch of its quick-shop store, dubbed Whole Foods Market Daily Shop. Photo: Courtesy of the SFA

In a lighthearted end to the informative session, Buechel and Stilo also took part in a cheese board demo, blind spice-tasting challenge, and “this-or-that” lightning round of Buechel’s food preferences.

Speaking of preferences, the SFA—the nonprofit, membership-based trade association that hosts the biannual Fancy Food Shows—has a designated "trendspotting" team that compiles an “On the Radar” list that predicts the season’s upcoming tasty hits. This summer’s trend report featured categories like “heightened heat,” which, naturally, featured hot sauce purveyors, while the “satisfying snacks” category showed that chips, chocolate, and ice cream are among the fastest-growing specialty categories. Photo: Courtesy of the SFA

These sweet treats are set to come in treat-sized packaging to feed a burgeoning “little treats economy,” according to Buechel. During his keynote, Buechel predicted that there will be a rise in bite-sized sweets that consumers will buy as a reward for themselves simply for making it in our society. It will serve as a small moment of self-care that will impact specialty foods moving forward, Buechel proclaimed.

The trendspotters also noticed an uptick in products that allow for “upscaling at home,” such as Japanese ponzu sauce from BLiS, Capitana by Lorenza’s Mexican-style chili crunch with figs, and The Republic of Tea’s tablespoon milk tea concentrate.

A post-Summer Fancy Food Show trend report is set to be released in mid-July.