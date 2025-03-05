What's Working Now in Event Swag?

If event swag stands for "Stuff We All Get," it's important to ensure you're making the most of this widespread marketing tool. What makes swag memorable and effective rather than just another forgotten freebie? We’ve tapped into the wisdom of some top industry experts, who shared their candid insights into what’s working—and what’s decidedly not working—in the world of event gifting.

DO: Start by thinking about your marketing goals.

“The key to swag success is to focus on answering the question: What does my target audience actually want to use?” points out D. Channing Muller , principal and founder of marketing agency DCM Communications , who suggests asking yourself “What is the business or marketing goal I want to achieve with the swag—a thank-you gift for attending, lead generation, brand awareness?”

Vivienne Errington-Barnes, CEO and founder of event production company Shift + Alt Events, likes to think about the theme of the event, rather than just trying to find cool swag. “It has to really make sense with the narrative of the event and make sense that it’s there, rather than just being a corporate-feeling swag table.”

DON’T: Go crazy with the logos. Photo: Courtesy of DCM Communications

Always think, “How minimal can I make my logo on this?” advises Muller. “The goal of the swag would be for your brand to remain memorable in the mind of the person receiving it, not for it to be a personal billboard on someone else’s body/office/desk. ... Just look at the quiet luxury movement in fashion. People are actively embracing and preferring label-free clothing.”

DO: Consider the environment.

“Items manufactured with recycled or sustainably sourced materials are what work best," observes Will Bush , managing director of corporate retreat planning company Gatheround . “The hottest items tend to be the ones that can be reused—but that are also tastefully designed so people want to continue using them. We've found that well-made and aesthetically designed towels, blankets/mats, hats, and coffee tumblers/water jugs are the most in demand.”

Errington-Barnes adds that “anything biodegradable, like plants, seeds, flowers, and healthy food,” is popular right now.

“Handmade goods that support small businesses and show quality” are also a good idea, notes Gregorio Palomino, owner of CRE8AD8 Event & Travel Management, who finds that local destination-branded swag—like something showcasing a local sports team, for example—can be a great way to support local businesses and remind guests of their experience at the event.

DON’T: Give out low-quality items.

“Let’s be honest: Low-quality products can really hurt your event’s reputation,” points out Melisa Brown , founder and CEO of Lux Lifestyle Event . “Attendees appreciate swag that’s durable and of good quality, so I always aim for items that reflect that.”

In his experience, “The best swag is small, practical, and has at least a $20 perceived value,” says Rick Newman, CEO of UCON Exhibitions. “A branded multi-tool that fits in your pocket? People keep that. A $15 mini power bank that actually charges a phone to 50%? Smart. A pack of 10 premium stain remover wipes at a corporate event? That’s genius! The trick is simple: If someone wouldn’t pay for it in a store, they won’t take it home from your event.”

Newman advises against “anything flimsy, overbranded, or too generic,” he adds. “A tote bag that rips after one use is worse than no swag at all. Water bottles? If they’re not insulated or leakproof, forget it. Stickers, keychains, and lanyards? Nobody cares. If attendees have to think about whether to keep it, they won’t."

DO: Lean on your sponsors.

“Before we think about purchasing swag, we think about the right partners for swag from product sponsorship,” explains Errington-Barnes. “Businesses trying to get their product out there can be incredibly original and creative, much more so than someone you’re purchasing template swag from. These businesses are often open to much more customization, and the right partners can really elevate the event.”

DON’T: Give out items that are hard to transport.

Palomino cautions event hosts to think about size—and avoid “items that simply don’t fit in bags or are non-collapsible, like water bottles, large travel amenity bags, bulky items, etc.,” he says. “The bulkiness can lead to left, trashed, and wasted items.”

In his view, perishable foods are often a no-go as well. “They can weigh a lot, and if traveling internationally, it may not make it through customs,” he points out, adding that breakable items like mugs or glass items are also tricky. “They’re fragile, need more space to pack, and dense. They’re also not fun to take back to the office if you don’t give them all away!”

DO: Think outside the box.

Remember: There are no rules with swag! Don’t assume you have to give guests a standard gift bag when they depart. “Let them take things if they actually want them, rather than taking the bag and throwing away the bits they don’t want,” suggests Errington-Barnes.

Or, when appropriate, consider swag that can be used both during and after the event, notes Bush. At the corporate retreats he plans, “Some items are typically related to specific events/activities they take part in during their stay, such as team jerseys, whereas other items could be used beyond the retreat, like cool customized beer 'koozies' or tasteful sweatshirts,” he says, adding: “As our retreats are typically located around the lake and in the mountains, we like to offer high-quality towels for the lakefront and comfortable blankets for around the campfire.”

Or, “Consider gifting an experience rather than a tangible item,” suggests Muller. Brown agrees: “Instead of just handing out physical items, offering vouchers for local experiences or attractions can create lasting memories that attendees cherish long after the event," she says.

DON’T: Overwhelm people with too many gifts. Photo: Courtesy of Lux Lifestyle Events

“I believe in curating a small selection of thoughtful items rather than overwhelming people with a ton of low-quality swag,” says Brown, who likes to gather feedback from previous events to focus on items that attendees truly value. “Post-event surveys are invaluable for gauging interest in swag and can help shape future budget decisions.”

DO: Lean into personalization.

“One of my favorite strategies is personalization,” adds Brown. “Adding attendees' names or even customizing items based on their interests can really make a gift feel special. It’s those little touches that people remember and appreciate.”

If the budget allows, consider “customizable items that can be created on site,” suggests Palomino. “This can be costly, but personalized and customized swag on site is cool and viral!”

DON’T: Spend money on swag just because you feel like you have to.

“Is this item going to be a better investment of my budget than any other marketing avenue I could pursue to reach the same end goal?” asks Muller. “If you can accomplish the same goal for less money by investing in ads, 1-to-1 client relations (to get repeat business), a website upgrade, or other marketing channels, then a gifted item may not be the best decision.”

If you cannot guarantee that your target audience will actually want and use the gift, it may not be worth the investment, she adds. “Don’t gift just because you think you need to or because others at the trade show/event will be doing so. Do it because you have a specific marketing goal that will be accomplished by providing a tangible takeaway.”

Newman agrees. “People remember a $7 artisanal coffee in a real cup more than a $2 notebook with your logo slapped on it,” he says. “Sometimes, the best swag isn’t swag; it’s a better [event] experience. … Make swag premium, useful, and easy to carry—or skip it entirely.”