Celebrate Pure Imagination with Blueprint Studios

More than 350 members of the Bay Area’s event industry elite attended an evening of wonder, inspiration, and creativity for Blueprint Studios' “Just Imagine Open House Showcase” at the company's headquarters in South San Francisco. An array of design vignettes, including wedding, corporate, and innovative 2017 style trends, offered an arena for guests to imagine the possibilities for their future events.



Greeted by a blue-carpet arrival and a newly designed custom tent by Hensley Event Resources, guests entered into a 5,000-square-foot showroom that immediately engaged all their senses. Visual beauty dominated the room through custom-designed vignettes using Blueprint Studios' new furnishings and floral decor by top industry floral designers. Dramatic video mapping projection and lighting were provided by Elevate Productions. Paula LeDuc Fine Catering pulled out all the stops with culinary mastery in both taste and presentation of its delightful bites and sumptuous libations.



Just Imagine Your Celebration Libation



One of the focal points of the event was a stunning circular, 24-foot-long bar outfitted with custom graphic artwork designed by Blueprint Studios' in-house printing studio. The metallic stripe pattern that flowed from the backdrop wall onto the bar and floor gave the illusion of the stripe facade undulating, offering a unique design experience for guests. Blueprint Studios' own floral design studio created innovative sculptures in concrete bases infusing mitsumata branches, equisetum, and an arrangement of green hydrangea with white orchids.



Just Imagine Your Wedding



The Wedding vignettes showcased 12-foot-tall structures draped in lush white chiffon and custom pleated wall panels providing 64 feet of elegant backdrop to the wedding area. Floral decor was provided by Revel Floral and included lush layers of hanging yellow mimosa acacia florals.



Just Imagine Your Retreat



With the recent grand opening of Blueprint Studios' St. Helena showroom, it was only fitting to showcase the new Napa Collection featuring stylish furnishings and decor inspired by the region. Soulflower Design Studio provided florals in peach and yellow blossoms.



Just Imagine Your Corporate Setting



From a fresh and creative brand concept featured in a 6-foot-tall floral art piece by Waterlily Pond to charging stations and stylish furnishings, the corporate setting featured a fun and interactive place for meaningful conversation.



Just Imagine Trend Concepts for 2017



Blueprint Studios showcased additional vignettes, including two trend concept styles for 2017.



The “Blended Boundaries” trend aims to deconstruct the borders between lifestyle and the workplace, offering an environment to promote creativity and thought within a space that recharges a guest for his or her next endeavor. It explores the vibrant cultural tapestry woven by our society’s various religions, ethnicities, cultures, and ideals by mixing bold patterns and colors coupled by various textiles and three-dimensional accents.



The “Urban Heritage” trend discovers time-worn textures of our past melded with the contemporary settings of our future. Historic artistry and craftsmanship is embraced by examining textured layers utilizing materials that are worked, worn, and tiled. A casual environment of muted color palettes accented by faded opulent metals will inspire stimulating conversation and contemplation.

