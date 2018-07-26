LIST YOUR BIZ
Celebrity Chef Tim Love Shares His Favorite Venues Around the World

The Texas-based chef discusses his top spots to entertain a crowd, see art and culture, eat his favorite meal, and more.

By Claire Hoffman July 26, 2018, 7:31 AM EDT

Celebrity Chef Tim Love Shares His Favorite Venues Around the World Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Ken Goodman

DALLAS/FORT WORTH Celebrity chef Tim Love is known for his urban-western cuisine and his acclaimed restaurants spanning from Seattle to Tennessee. The Texas native is the host of CNBC show Restaurant Startup, and the owner of Fort Worth-based Tim Love Catering. Love also partners with festival producers C3 Presents, catering large-scale events around the world such as the Austin Food & Wine Festival and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

For My Favorite Meal
I travel to London for a meal at Dinner by Heston, from chef Heston Blumenthal at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. 

To See Art and Culture
Hands down, I spend the day at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth.

To Host a Large-Scale Event
I like to entertain in all kinds of places, depending on what I am doing. Most recently, my favorite spot was hosting Lollapalooza in O’Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile.

To Entertain a Team or Clients
I recently took my team to the Purple Pig in Chicago and it was awesome.

To Get Work Done on the Road
I love visiting local parks when I am on the road—they offer a quiet place to catch up on work.

To Unwind
I like to fly to Las Vegas and hit the blackjack table at the Cosmopolitan.

To Entertain Out-of-Towners
I always take any out-of-town guests to the White Elephant Saloon in Fort Worth. For Chanel's [Métiers d'Art show in 2013], we rebuilt the White Elephant Saloon in a convention hall in Dallas, and the runway was a rodeo arena. It was over-the-top fabulous and one of the most amazing parties I have ever worked on.

To Recharge
I spend the day with my family in our backyard, enjoying the pool and cooking in the outdoor kitchen.

To Spend Time Outdoors
I love going to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, on the border of North Carolina and Tennessee. 

To Tailgate
Neyland Stadium at [my alma mater,] the University of Tennessee.

To Get Inspired
To refresh and get inspired, I go to my ranch in Gordon, Texas.

This story appeared in the Spring 2018 digital edition of BizBash.

