C.E.S. 2018: 21 Must-See Highlights From Brands

Brands such as Polaroid, Logitech, Intel, and Bell provided some of the most notable displays and activations at the consumer electronics trade show.

By Ian Zelaya January 17, 2018, 7:00 AM EST

Photo: Courtesy of Intel Corporation

LAS VEGAS Around 4,000 exhibitors and more than 184,000 attendees descended upon Las Vegas January 9 to 12 for the 51st edition of C.E.S. Despite controversy surrounding the lack of women as speakers—and a major power outage that occurred during the event—C.E.S. still managed to offer a hub for high-profile brands to showcase their latest products and innovations at venues including the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Sands Expo Convention Center, Wynn Las Vegas, and Park MGM.

Brands such as Spotify, La Poste, Intel, Humanscale, and Polaroid provided interactive and eye-catching ideas on the trade show floor and at adjacent events and activations. From a tech product-inspired waffle truck and an air taxi simulator to a drone light show on the Strip, here’s a look at some of the buzziest highlights from C.E.S. this year.

