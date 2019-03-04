Champagne Flowed From a Vintage Sink at This Beauty Event

To celebrate the launch of its newest collection, British beauty brand Soap & Glory hosted a cheeky soiree at New York burlesque club Duane Park.

Held on January 30 and produced by TH Productions, the launch event featured a feminine boudoir vibe and was inspired by the scent of the new product line called Mist You Madly, which includes notes of bergamot, blackcurrant, magnolia, freesia, vanilla, and musk.

“The packaging and the scents give off the aura of Old Hollywood glamour, which then sparked the idea of sourcing an intimate venue to bring the products to life,” Tristan Brennan, founder and C.E.O. of TH Productions, said.

He explained that Duane Park, a cocktail club known for live music and burlesque that’s located in downtown Manhattan, was chosen because it fit the event’s aesthetic and because of its in-house performers.

The guests, including press, media, and influencers, enjoyed the aerial entertainment, along with light bites and champagne, which flowed from a custom champagne tap built into a vintage sink.

“This wasn’t their first champagne sink,” said Brennan. “In fact, it’s become a signature at Soap & Glory's events. For Mist You Madly, we collaborated with our design and fabrication team to create a vintage-style sink with working hardware, which we then connected to a keg system to create the famous champagne pouring sink.”

Soap & Glory’s signature pink shade was integrated throughout the vignettes such as a custom oversize vanity, a luxe chaise lounge for photo ops, and a standalone tub. Experts were on hand to chat about the products and assist with application of the body lotions and body scrubs.

Launch Slide Show