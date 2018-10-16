LIST YOUR BIZ
Chicago's Top 100 Events 2018

The list of the trade shows, galas, meetings, and holiday events that make the most impact in the Windy City year after year.

By Melissa Maynard October 16, 2018, 7:01 AM EDT

CHICAGO Chicago understands the importance of events, making waves for aggressively attracting events from other cities and growing its own concepts that keep the scene lively for locals and visitors alike.

Keeping with the city's tradition of promoting public art, Art on theMart unveiled the world’s largest projection displaying digital art at its launch, which coincided with Expo Chicago, this year's top event in the Art & Architecture category.

The Chicago Marathon is among the sports events that draw world-class athletes, and the city is working hard to build its reputation as the destination for large-scale international sporting events. Chicago was the first U.S. city to host the Laver Cup in 2018, a men’s tennis tournament between Team Europe and Team World.

This year marks the debut of the James Beard Foundation Awards Gala on Chicago's list. The restaurant industry event has long held down a spot on BizBash's list of Top 100 Events in the United States and formerly on the New York Top 100. But its commitment to Chicago through 2021 earned it a spot here.

Other events new to the list are the Square Roots Festival, which features 70 bands from around the world and supports programming for the Old Town School of Folk Music. The Woman’s Board of Rush University Medical Center, which produced a top fashion show for 90 years, has re-focused since last year on a fall benefit to support the expansion of the Rush Education and Career Hub.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, we look at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Trade Shows & Conventions

1. Chicago Auto Show
2. National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show
3. International Home & Housewares Show
4. Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo
5. Sweets & Snacks Expo
6. America's Beauty Show
7. Radiological Society of North America Scientific Assembly & Annual Meeting
8. Chicago Boat, R.V., & Strictly Sail Show

Art & Architecture Events

1. Expo Chicago
2. NeoCon
3. Open House Chicago
4. SOFA
5. Old Town Art Fair
6. 57th Street Art Fair
7. Design Chicago
8. AIA Chicago Designight
9. International Interior Design Association's "Cool" Black Tie Gala
10. Hyde Park Art Center Gala
11. U.S. Green Building Council—Illinois Chapter's Limelight

Theater, Dance & Music Events

1. Steppenwolf Theatre Gala
2. Lyric Opera of Chicago's Opening Night Gala Benefit and Opera Ball
3. Chicago Symphony Orchestra's Symphony Ball
4. Ravinia Festival Gala
5. Chicago Shakespeare Theater Gala
6. Joffrey Ballet Spring Gala
7. Goodman Theatre Gala
8. Lookingglass Theatre Company's Gglassquerade
9. Chicago Children's Choir's Red Jacket Optional Gala
10. Dance For Life
11. Hubbard Street Dance Company's Spotlight Ball
12. About Face Theatre's Wonka Ball
13. League of Chicago Theatres Gala

Festivals

1. Lollapalooza
2. Pitchfork Music Festival
3. Chicago Gourmet
4. Chicago Air and Water Show
5. Taste of Chicago
6. Chicago Ideas Week
7. Riot Fest
8. Chicago Blues Festival
9. Chicago Jazz Festival
10. Grant Park Music Festival
11. Northalsted Market Days
12. Ribfest Chicago
13. Printers Row Lit Fest
14. Square Roots Festival
15. Chicago Summerdance

Benefits

1. American Cancer Society's Discovery Ball
2. After School Matters Gala
3. JDRF's One Dream Gala
4. Field Museum Gala
5. James Beard Foundation Awards Gala
6. American Heart Association's Heart Ball
7. Make-A-Wish Foundation's Wish Ball
8. Chicago Urban League Golden Fellowship Dinner
9. Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum's Butterfly Ball
10. Shedd Aquarium Gala
11. Museum of Science and Industry's Columbian Ball
12. Alzheimer's Association's Rita Hayworth Ball
13. Lincoln Park Zoo Ball
14. Chicago Public Library Foundation's Carl Sandburg Literary Awards Dinner
15. Adler Planetarium's Celestial Ball
16. Midwest Region Gala Dinner for Weizmann Institute of Science
17. Brookfield Zoo Whirl
18. Children's Research Fund Children's Ball
19. Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Grand Chefs Gala
20. UNICEF Gala Chicago
21. Ronald McDonald Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana's Annual Dinner Gala
22. Friends of Prentice Gala
23. Chicago Botanic Garden's Summer Dinner Dance
24. The Woman's Board of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago's Summer Ball
25. The Woman’s Board of Rush University Medical Center’s Fall Benefit
26. Gateway Green's Green Tie Ball

Sports Events

1. Chicago Marathon
2. Arlington Million
3. Shamrock Shuffle
4. Bike the Drive
5. Chicago Polar Plunge
6. Susan G. Komen's Mother's Day Race for the Cure
7. Chicago Triathlon
8. AIDS Run & Walk Chicago
9. PAWS 5K Walk/Run
10. Race to Mackinac

Fashion & Retail Events

1. Stylemax
2. Children's Service Board of Lurie Children's Hospital's Gold Coast Fashion Awards Show
3. The School of the Art Institute of Chicago Fashion Show
4. St. Jude's Dream a Little Dream Luncheon and Fashion Show
5. Driehaus Awards for Fashion Excellence

Parades & Holiday Events

1. Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
2. St. Patrick's Day Parade
3. McDondald's Thanksgiving Parade
4. Bud Billiken Parade & Picnic
5. Chicago Pride Parade
6. Christkindlmarket
7. Memorial Day Parade
8. 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade
9. Columbus Day Parade
10. Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade
11. Eve of the Eve
12. AIDS Foundation of Chicago's World of Chocolate

Chicago's Top 100 Events

