LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...
EVENT REPORT

Coachella 2018: How Brands Stood Out During a Jam-Packed Weekend

American Express, Pandora, HP, Playboy, and other big-name brands engaged consumers with photo-worthy activations, wellness treatments, and musical entertainment.

By Rose Curiel April 26, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT

Coachella 2018: How Brands Stood Out During a Jam-Packed Weekend Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Mirrored Media/Lingerfree Photography

INDIO, CALIF. Music lovers, millennials, and influencers—as well as the brands trying to reach them—flocked to the first weekend of Goldenvoice's Coachella Music and Arts Festival, held from April 13 through 16 at the Empire Polo Club. With more parties than any individual could possibly attend in a single weekend, brands used a variety of tactics to entice guests to attend their events.  

Securing high-profile performers remained a popular go-to for many hosts, while an emphasis on wellness-centered offerings emerged as an increasingly popular trend this year. Other brands sought to upgrade festivalgoers' experience on the polo fields with exclusive lounges and customization opportunities.

Here are 34 of the cleverest activations, entertainment, and decor ideas that popped up everywhere from swanky Palm Springs estates to branded tents on the festival grounds.

Launch Slide Show

Coachella

Music Festivals

Goldenvoice

Festivals

MORE Coachella STORIES

News
Coachella 2018 Preview: What to Expect From the Biggest Parties and Activations
Event Innovators 2017
Top 10 Innovative Brands 2017: #1 American Express
Event Report
How a Liquor Brand Dominated Coachella This Year

MORE Music Festivals STORIES

Event Report
16 Event Design Ideas From South by Southwest
Event Report
SXSW 2018: Creative Brand Activations From Bumble, HBO, Gatorade, and More

MORE Goldenvoice STORIES

Event Report
Panorama 2017: How Sponsors and Artists Kept the Returning Festival Fresh
Event Report
11 Share-Worthy Arrival Areas and Photo Backdrops From Coachella Parties
Event Report
Best of the Coachella Parties: 30 Ideas for Activities, Drinks, Decor, and Branding
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue