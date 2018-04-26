Coachella 2018: How Brands Stood Out During a Jam-Packed Weekend

Music lovers, millennials, and influencers—as well as the brands trying to reach them—flocked to the first weekend of Goldenvoice's Coachella Music and Arts Festival, held from April 13 through 16 at the Empire Polo Club. With more parties than any individual could possibly attend in a single weekend, brands used a variety of tactics to entice guests to attend their events.

Securing high-profile performers remained a popular go-to for many hosts, while an emphasis on wellness-centered offerings emerged as an increasingly popular trend this year. Other brands sought to upgrade festivalgoers' experience on the polo fields with exclusive lounges and customization opportunities.

Here are 34 of the cleverest activations, entertainment, and decor ideas that popped up everywhere from swanky Palm Springs estates to branded tents on the festival grounds.

