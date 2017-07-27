LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

Comic-Con 2017: See How Brands Stood Out With Stunts, Activations, and Parties

Brands such as HBO, Amazon, Fox, and Syfy relied heavily on virtual reality, unique photo ops, and immersive experiences to entertain Comic-Con International's 130,000 attendees.

By Claire Hoffman July 27, 2017, 7:02 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Eric Rippin

SAN DIEGO Since its inception in 1970, Comic-Con International—commonly known as San Diego Comic-Con—has grown well beyond the world of comic books. The four-day event, which this year was held from July 20 to 23 in and around the San Diego Convention Center, has become a platform for brands, TV networks, movie studios, and comic publishers to showcase their products through wacky stunts, public fan experiences, and over-the-top parties.

With attendance inside the convention center capped at 130,000 people, brands have taken to the streets to create fan experiences at local hotels, parks, bars, and parking lots. From a mutant-gene-testing station to a full-scale Viking funeral in the bay to a coloring book as large as a house, here’s a look at how brands got attention at this year’s massive pop-culture fest.

Launch slide show

Comic-Con International Conventions/Expos

MORE Comic-Con International STORIES

Event Report
How TBS Built an Entire Island to Promote a TV Show
Event Report
Comic-Con 2016: The 27 Most Memorable Stunts and Interactive Experiences
News
The 10 Most Anticipated Interactive Experiences at Comic-Con

MORE Conventions/Expos STORIES

Event Report
See How YouTube Created Five Distinct Events at One Convention
Event Report
Why This Expo's Layout Was Inspired by Casinos
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue