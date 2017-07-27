Comic-Con 2017: See How Brands Stood Out With Stunts, Activations, and Parties

Since its inception in 1970, Comic-Con International—commonly known as San Diego Comic-Con—has grown well beyond the world of comic books. The four-day event, which this year was held from July 20 to 23 in and around the San Diego Convention Center, has become a platform for brands, TV networks, movie studios, and comic publishers to showcase their products through wacky stunts, public fan experiences, and over-the-top parties.

With attendance inside the convention center capped at 130,000 people, brands have taken to the streets to create fan experiences at local hotels, parks, bars, and parking lots. From a mutant-gene-testing station to a full-scale Viking funeral in the bay to a coloring book as large as a house, here’s a look at how brands got attention at this year’s massive pop-culture fest.

