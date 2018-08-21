Corporate Engagement: Making Moments Matter

LEO Events aspires to connect people to brands, hearts to minds, and thoughts to actions. We have helped clients of all sizes and makeup—corporate to nonprofit and Fortune 100 to future megabrands—create remarkable and memorable meetings, events, conferences, and live experiences. LEO works hand-in-hand with our clients to ensure objectives are met, details are covered, and expectations are more than exceeded. Because when the final curtain drops, our greatest reward is hearing the crowd ROAR for our clients.

Walmart Sizzle 2018